Sri Lanka vs England 5th ODI : Preview and Predicted Playing XI

England are on a roll at the moment and they seem to be enjoying their time

England won the rain-affected fourth one-day international by 18 runs (DLS method) to clinch the series 3-0.

Now Eoin Morgan's men will look to add another clean sweep to their name, while Sri Lanka will desperately want to escape some embarrassment by finishing the series off on a positive note when both these sides clash in the fifth and final one-day international to be played on at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, October 23.

England

The visitors are on a roll at the moment and they seem to be enjoying their time against a clueless Sri Lankan side.

They have been absolutely clinical in both the batting and bowling departments in this series. After a rain washout in the opening fixture, they won the next game by 31 runs (DLS), following which they secured a comfortable seven-wicket win while winning by 13 runs (DLS) in the fourth ODI.

Batting

Skipper Eoin Morgan and Joe Root have been the rock of the English batting line-up in the series. Morgan has scored the most runs for the side so far with scores of 92, 58* and 31* in his respective three innings. While His partner Root too has been consistent with scores of 71, 8 and 32 and one can expect another significant contribution from them.

Bowling

Adil Rashid has been the most successful bowler in the series with five wickets and the leg-spinner is going to be the main threat in this bowling attack. Apart from him, Moeen Ali has also done a good job with the ball and took a couple of wickets last time and once again the onus will be on them to make the early inroads into the Islanders batting line-up.

Expected Playing XI

Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Joe Root.

Sri Lanka

The Islanders have failed to click as a unit and they have not been able to stretch the visitors at all

The Islanders have tried everything they could, but nothing has worked for them. Now they seem to have run out of ideas to overcome this threatening England lineup.

The hosts have failed to click as a unit and they have not been able to stretch the visitors at all. Sri Lanka has now lost ten out of the fifteen completed one-day internationals they have played this year, which clearly demonstrate their poor form and they need to find something out of them soon, else it will be another cakewalk for the visitors.

Batting

Niroshan Dickwella has scored the most runs (97) for the team in this series followed by Dasun Shanaka on 95 runs. Dickwella is coming off a fifty in the previous fixture at Pallekele while captain Chandimal has scores in the 30s in his previous two innings. The hosts will need the above three to put in their best efforts on the pitch and get the team towards a fighting total.

Bowling

Akila Dhananjaya was the only bower to pick the wickets in the fourth match as he dismissed England openers, Jason Roy and Alex Hales. While there have been talks of Lasith Malinga being rested for the final clash and if he is rested then it will be up to Dhananjaya to lead the attack and get some crucial wickets upfront.

Apart from the off-spinner, the skipper will also bank on the likes of Amila Aponso, who took two scalps in the third fixture.

Expected Playing XI

Dinesh Chandimal (C), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga or Nuwan Pradeep, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Niroshan Dickwella and Sadeera Samarawickrama.