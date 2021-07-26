Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Sri Lanka take on India in the second T20I of the T20I series on Tuesday, 27th July, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India won the 1st T20I by a margin of 38 runs, although Sri Lanka were in the game for the most part.

India won the 1st T20I by 38 runs and take 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/7zw4gjcp3I — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 25, 2021

Prithvi Shaw made his T20I debut but got out for a golden duck. Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 36) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 34) were India's highest run-scorers in the match, as they helped India put up a total of 164/5 on the board.

On a sluggish surface where the ball stuck in the wicket towards the death overs, India found it hard to close out their innings, with Hardik Pandya enduring another tough day on the field. However, Dhawan and Suryakumar's free-flowing and attacking partnership, succeeded by a late cameo from Ishan Kishan helped India to a defendable total.

In reply, Avishka Fernando got Sri Lanka off to a good start, even as Minod Bhanuka failed to make the most of an early dropped chance. However, Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of the dangerous Dhananjaya de Silva, following which Fernando holed out of Bhuvneshwar's bowling.

Charith Asalanka gave Sri Lanka hope after striking some lusty blows off debutant Varun Chakravarthy's bowling (1/28 in four overs). However, Ashen Bandara's slow innings allowed India to hijack the momentum, leaving Sri Lanka with too much to do.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar varied their pace to good effect, cleaning out their lower middle-order and tail as Sri Lanka were skittled out for 126 in 18.3 overs.

4⃣/2⃣2⃣ in 3.3 overs 🔥🔥@BhuviOfficial wins the Man of the Match award for his splendid performance in the 1st #SLvIND T20I👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/DlV3aIK4um — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2021

Sri Lanka had some positives to take from the match, despite the sizeable margin of defeat. Charith Asalanka seems to be an able floater in the middle-order and the perfect No.4 or No.5 batter. Dushmantha Chameera returned to the kind of form he showed against England last month, bowling excellently with the new ball and at the death, with figures of 2/24 in his four overs.

However, Sri Lanka need to figure out how to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs. Their calculative approach, in direct contrast to the positive route opted by the Suryakumar-Dhawan pair, will need to wear a new look for the hosts to challenge the visitors' bowling unit.

Opting for that approach straightaway wouldn't be the easiest thing to do though, with the hosts dealt a huge blow due to a few injures. Their find of the series, Charith Asalanka, could potentially miss the 2nd T20I with a hamstring injury. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, meanwhile, has been ruled out of the series with a knee injury.

With the series potentially on the line, expect both teams to deliver their best on Tuesday in the 2nd T20I.

Match details

Date: July 27, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 08:00 PM (Local), 8:00 PM (IST), and 02:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Weather Report

Rain could cause delay in the 2nd T20I, although showers forecast for Tuesday are likely to occur before the start of play. The weather should remain warm and humid, with an average temperature of 27 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the R Premadasa Stadium was two-paced, with the ball sticking in the pitch towards the second half of both innings. Spinners from both sides found plenty of turn from the surface while the seamers extracted some zip. Dew should play a role in the second innings.

IND v SL 2nd T20I Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando will be a key figure for Sri Lanka.

With Asalanka a doubtful starter, young Lahiru Udara could make his debut. All-rounder Ishan Jayaratne could also make his international bow in place of Ashen Bandara. While Akila Dananjaya should get another game, Praveen Jayawickrama's impressive outing in the 3rd ODI gives him a slim chance of making it to the XI.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka/Lahiru Udara, Ishan Jayaratne/ Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Akila Dananjaya/Praveen Jayawickrama.

India

Suryakumar Yadav has been in good form throughout the series.

Hardik Pandya's performances in this series haven't been that great, and there have been calls to drop him from the team. However, considering the balance he brings to this team and his firepower with the bat, India should persist with him. Nitish Rana looks to be the only viable replacement for the Baroda all-rounder, and it would only be fair to give Pandya another game before forcing him onto the sidelines.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya/Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Match prediction

Before their middle-overs choking, Sri Lanka were very much in the game after a decent effort with the ball and a good start with the bat. They're more than capable of pulling themselves level in this game. While overcoming this Indian team with some injury troubles will be easier said than done, a Sri Lankan upset shouldn't be ruled out in the 2nd T20I.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win

IND v SL TV channel and live streaming details

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

