Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2020, 1st T20I | Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch and live stream details

Can Sri Lanka continue their winning momentum against West Indies?

After whitewashing West Indies in the three-match ODI series, Sri Lanka will try to continue their winning momentum when they meet the defending T20 world champions in the two-match T20I series.

The Caribbean team is known for its specialization in the shortest format of the game. And with Andre Russell set to be a part of this series, the fans would expect Kieron Pollard's men to dominate the home side.

Andre Russell

Both these teams recently clashed with India in the T20 format, but neither of them could defeat the Men in Blue. They will now look to make improvements in their vulnerable areas ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Men in Maroon have received a major boost as the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Russell will be present in the side. Fabian Allen had also showcased his ample batting talent in the last one-day match, while the Caribbean bowlers have a lot of T20 experience under their belt.

Fabian Allen

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will hope that the experienced pair of Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews bring their 'A' game to the table. Kusal Perera meanwhile will have the onus of playing the big shots and guiding the islanders to a decent score.

Here is all you need to know about this match:

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I match details

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Date: 4 March 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (c), Lakshan Sandakan

Australia: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

Where to watch the matches in India?

Sri Lanka v West Indies 1st T20I will be telecast LIVE on the Sony ESPN in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I will be available on Sonyliv.com.