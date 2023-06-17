Sri Lanka World Test Championship 2023-25 Schedule: Complete series list and details

After narrowly missing out on a spot in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final, Sri Lanka will aim to finish in the top two of the new cycle's points table. The WTC cycle for 2023-25 got underway earlier this week with the Ashes series.

The Aussies recently became the first-ever team to win ICC World Test Championship, Cricket World Cup, and the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka have won the limited-over tournaments but not the WTC.

The Islanders will be keen to add another trophy to their cabinet in 2025. Before that, here's a look at the six teams they will face in the WTC cycle from 2023 to 2025.

Sri Lanka ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Series Details

Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2023

Sri Lanka's first home series will come against Pakistan. The schedule for the series has not been announced yet, but the two-match series will likely take place in the month of July.

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Bangladesh will welcome Sri Lanka for the latter's first away series of the 2023-25 WTC cycle. Another two-match series is expected to be scheduled in February-March 2024.

Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024

Sri Lanka's next WTC series will be held in August-September 2024. The islanders will board a flight to the United Kingdom for a two-match Test series against England.

New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

Sri Lanka will then return home and host inaugural champions New Zealand for a two-match Test series. This series is expected to take place in September-October 2024.

Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024

South Africa will play host to a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in late 2024. The planned window for this series is November-December 2024.

Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025

Reigning champions of the World Test Championship, Australia will visit Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in early 2025. This series will likely happen in January-February.

