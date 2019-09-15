St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St. Lucia Zouks: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

After suffering a 7-wicket loss in their previous match, hosts St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will look to get back to winning ways when they battle Darren Sammy's St. Lucia Zouks in the 13th match of Hero Caribbean Premier League 2019.

The Patriots have managed to win only one of their five matches in the tournament thus far. They will have to turn things around if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive. On the other hand, the Zouks have won one out of the three matches they've played this season but still look primed to secure a top-four spot.

Last time around, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots locked horns with Guyana Amazon Warriors, Qais Ahmed's special spell restricting the hosts to just 121. In reply, the Warriors chased down the total with 4.1 overs and 7 wickets to spare.

St. Lucia Zouks, meanwhile, squared off against the Jamaica Tallawahs two days ago and cruised to victory courtesy Rahkeem Cornwall's 30-ball 75.

While the Patriots will be looking to get back to winning ways, the Zouks will be aiming to build on their previous result.

Here are all the telecast details of the upcoming encounter.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St. Lucia Zouks: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts

Date: 15h September 2019

Time: 5:00 pm (Local Time); 3:30 am IST on the 16th of September

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite(C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan and Usama Mir.

St Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher (WK), Thisara Perera, Rakheem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Fawad Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran and Krishmar Santokie.