×
Create
Notifications

Stats: 1997 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

Australia won the World Cup for the fourth time in 1997.
Australia won the World Cup for the fourth time in 1997.
Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 14, 2022 09:44 PM IST
Feature

1997 saw India host the Women's World Cup for the second time. The tournament comprised of 11 teams divided into two groups. Group A had 6 teams - Australia, England, South Africa, Ireland, Denmark and Pakistan. Group B was made up of 5 teams - New Zealand, India, West Indies, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

All the teams in their respective groups were to play once against the others in the round-robin stage, The top four teams from each group qualified for the quarter-finals.

Australia, England, South Africa and Ireland qualified for the quarter-finals from Group A. New Zealand, India, Netherlands and Sri Lanka qualified for the quarter-finals from Group B.

The semi-finals saw New Zealand (244/3) defeat Ireland (105/9) to set up a clash against rivals Australia in the final. Australia (123/7) had defeated India (104/9) to make it to the final.

Australia defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in the final to be crowned world champions for the fourth time.

Some of the key highlights of the tournament are as follows:

1997 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

412/3 by Australia against Denmark was the highest team total.

456 runs scored by Debbie Hockley of New Zealand was the most number of runs scored by a player.

229* by Belinda Clark of Australia against Denmark was the highest individual score by a player.

6 centuries were scored in the tournament.

2 centuries scored by Debbie Hockley was the most number of centuries scored by a player.

27 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

3 half-centuries scored by Linda Oliver of South Africa was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

13 wickets taken by Katrina Keenan of New Zealand was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/21 by Purnima Choudhary of India against West Indies was the best bowling performance by a player. She was also the only player to take a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

13 dismissals by Jane Cassar of England was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals by Jane Cassar against Sri Lanka was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

6 catches by Nicola Payne (New Zealand) and Debbie Hockley (New Zealand) was the most number of catches taken by a player.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी