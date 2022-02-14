Stats: 1997 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

1997 saw India host the Women's World Cup for the second time. The tournament comprised of 11 teams divided into two groups. Group A had 6 teams - Australia, England, South Africa, Ireland, Denmark and Pakistan. Group B was made up of 5 teams - New Zealand, India, West Indies, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

All the teams in their respective groups were to play once against the others in the round-robin stage, The top four teams from each group qualified for the quarter-finals.

Australia, England, South Africa and Ireland qualified for the quarter-finals from Group A. New Zealand, India, Netherlands and Sri Lanka qualified for the quarter-finals from Group B.

The semi-finals saw New Zealand (244/3) defeat Ireland (105/9) to set up a clash against rivals Australia in the final. Australia (123/7) had defeated India (104/9) to make it to the final.

Australia defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in the final to be crowned world champions for the fourth time.

Some of the key highlights of the tournament are as follows:

1997 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

412/3 by Australia against Denmark was the highest team total.

456 runs scored by Debbie Hockley of New Zealand was the most number of runs scored by a player.

229* by Belinda Clark of Australia against Denmark was the highest individual score by a player.

6 centuries were scored in the tournament.

2 centuries scored by Debbie Hockley was the most number of centuries scored by a player.

27 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

3 half-centuries scored by Linda Oliver of South Africa was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

13 wickets taken by Katrina Keenan of New Zealand was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/21 by Purnima Choudhary of India against West Indies was the best bowling performance by a player. She was also the only player to take a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

13 dismissals by Jane Cassar of England was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals by Jane Cassar against Sri Lanka was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

6 catches by Nicola Payne (New Zealand) and Debbie Hockley (New Zealand) was the most number of catches taken by a player.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar