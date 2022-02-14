Stats: 2000 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

The 2000 Women's Cricket World Cup was held in New Zealand and comprised of 8 teams. These teams were Australia, England, New Zealand, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The format consisted of a round-robin stage where each team played against the others once and the top four teams qualified for the semi-fInals. The top four teams that qualified for the next round were Australia (14 points), New Zealand (12 points), India (10 points) and South Africa (8 points).

The first semi-final saw Australia defeat South Africa by 9 wickets to enter the final. New Zealand then defeated India by 9 wickets to make it a rematch of the 1997 finals against Australia.

In the final, unlike in 1997, it was New Zealand who emerged victorious defeating the Aussies by four runs to win their first World Cup trophy. This was also the first time that a team other than Australia and England had won the World Cup.

Some of the key highlights of the tournament are as follows:

2000 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

282/3 by Australia against Sri Lanka was the highest team total.

393 runs scored by Karen Rolton of Australia was the most number of runs scored by a player.

154* by Karen Rolton against Sri Lanka was the highest individual score by a player.

6 centuries were scored in the tournament.

2 centuries scored by Karen Rolton was the most number of centuries scored by a player in the tournament.

37 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

4 half-centuries scored by Lisa Keightley of Australia was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

17 wickets taken by Charmaine Mason of Australia was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/32 by Sarah Collyer of England against the Netherlands was the best bowling performance by a player. It was also the only five-wicket haul of the tournament.

13 dismissals by Rebecca Rolls of New Zealand was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals by Rebecca Rolls against England was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

6 catches by Cherie Bambury (Australia) and Rupanjali Shastri (India) each was the most number of catches taken by a player.

3 catches by Helen Watson of New Zealand against the Netherlands was the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

