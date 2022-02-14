Stats: 2005 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

For the first time in the history of the tournament, the World Cup was hosted by an African country in 2005 - South Africa. The tournament comprised of 8 teams - Australia, India, New Zealand, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Ireland.

At the end of the round-robin stage, Australia topped the table with 35 points and qualified for the semi-finals. The other three teams to qualify for the semi-finals were India (30 points), New Zealand (29 points) and England (26 points).

The semi-finals saw Australia beat England by 5 wickets and India beat New Zealand by 40 runs to make it to the final. It was also the first time that India had made it to the final of the tournament.

India's dream of winning their first World Cup was dashed when they lost to Australia. The Aussies defeated India by a massive 98 runs to win their fifth World Cup title.

Some of the key highlights of the tournament are as follows:

2005 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

284/4 by England against Sri Lanka was the highest team total.

280 runs scored by Charlotte Edwards of England was the most number of runs scored by a player.

136 by Claire Taylor of England against Sri Lanka was the highest individual score by a player.

3 centuries were scored in the tournament.

27 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

3 half-centuries scored by Claire Taylor was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

20 wickets taken by Neetu David of India was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/25 by Louise Milliken of New Zealand against India was the best bowling performance by a player.

2 five-wicket hauls were taken in the tournament.

17 dismissals by Anju Jain of India was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

5 dismissals by Anju Jain against New Zealand was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

5 catches by Rumeli Dhar of India was the most number of catches taken by a player.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar