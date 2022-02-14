Stats: 2009 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

The 2009 World Cup was held in Australia. This was the second time that Australia would be hosting the tournament. There were 8 participating nations divided into two groups of four teams each. Group A comprised of New Zealand, Australia, West Indies and South Africa. Group B consisted of England, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The format for this edition of the World Cup underwent a change. The tournament started with the round-robin stage where each team played the others once in their respective groups.

The top 3 teams from each group qualified for the Super Six stage. Each team carried forward the points scored against the other two teams in the group in the Super Six stage. During this stage, each team had to play the teams qualified from the other group once. The top two teams in this stage qualified for the final.

From Group A, New Zealand, Australia and West Indies and from Group B, England, India and Pakistan qualified for the Super Six stage.

New Zealand and England, with 8 points each at the end of the Super Six stage, qualified for the final. England went on to defeat New Zealand by four wickets to win their third World Cup title in the final.

Some of the key highlights of the tournament are as follows:

2009 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

373/7 by New Zealand against Pakistan was the highest team total.

324 runs scored by Claire Taylor of England was the most number of runs scored by a player.

168 by Susie Bates of New Zealand against Pakistan was the highest individual score by a player.

3 centuries were scored in the tournament.

29 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

3 half-centuries scored by Caroline Atkins of England was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

16 wickets taken by Laura Marsh of England was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/15 by Laura Marsh against Pakistan was the best bowling performance by a player. This was also the only five-wicket haul in the tournament.

9 dismissals by Sarah Taylor of England was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals by Sulakshana Naik (India) against West Indies and by Sarah Taylor (England) against New Zealand each was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

8 catches by Lydia Greenway of England was the most number of catches taken by a player.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar