Stats: 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

England and Wales hosted the 2017 edition of the Women's World Cup. The tournament comprised of 8 teams - Australia, England, New Zealand, India, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The tournament returned to its older format of having a single group where each team played against the others once. The top four teams at the end of this round-robin stage qualified for the semi-finals.

In this edition, England (12 points), Australia (12 points), India (10 points) and South Africa (9 points) qualified for the semi-finals.

The first semi-final was played between South Africa and England. In this match, England defeated South Africa by two wickets and made it to the final. The second semi-final saw India beat Australia by 36 runs. This would be India's second appearance in the final of a World Cup.

It was again a disappointment for India in the final as they lost to England by 9 runs. England by virtue of this victory became four-time World Cup champions.

Some of the key highlights of the tournament are as follows:

2017 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

377/7 by England against Pakistan was the highest team total.

410 runs scored by Tammy Beaumont of England was the most number of runs scored by a player.

178* by Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka against Australia was the highest individual score by a player.

14 centuries were scored in the tournament.

2 centuries scored by Nat Sciver of England was the most number of centuries scored by a player in the tournament.

56 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

5 half-centuries scored by Ellyse Perry of Australia was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

12 sixes hit by Lizelle Lee of South Africa was the most number of sixes hit by a player.

9 sixes hit by Sophie Devine of New Zealand against Pakistan was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings.

15 wickets taken by Dane van Niekerk of South Africa was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

6/46 by Anya Shrubsole of England against India was the best bowling performance by a player.

5 five-wicket hauls were taken in the tournament.

15 dismissals by Sushma Verma of India was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals by Sushma Verma against West Indies was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

8 catches by Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand was the most number of catches taken by a player.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar