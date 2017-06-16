Stats: Chronicling the fastest batsmen to complete 3000 runs in ODIs

A look at the top ten batsmen who raced to the 3000-run mark in ODIs.

by Ram Kumar Stats 16 Jun 2017, 20:15 IST

Hashim Amla broke Viv Richards’ record during an ODI against England in 2012

Among the myriad records prevalent in cricket are the fastest to 1000, 2000, 3000 ODI runs and so on. With the 50-over format evolving constantly, batsmen have been devising efficient ways to pile on the runs against different types of bowlers on various pitches across the globe. As a result, batting records keep getting broken with consummate ease on a regular basis.

South African stalwart Hashim Amla currently holds the record for being the quickest batsman to score 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 runs in ODI history. Although his numbers in ICC events may not meet such high standards, the right-hander has been one of the most consistent run-makers in bilateral matches during recent times.

For the 3000-run mark, he broke the record previously possessed by Caribbean legend Sir Vivian Richards. Way ahead of his time, the batting maestro from West Indies demolished even accomplished bowling attacks by imposing himself on them.

Having reached gargantuan heights hitherto seen in the game, Richards took 69 innings to reach 3000 runs in ODIs and held the record for as many as 28 years before Amla eventually surpassed him. The Durban-born batsman needed just 57 innings to break the record.

Not surprisingly, six of the quickest batsmen to accomplish the landmark belong to the present era. Apart from Richards, the likes of Gordon Greenidge, Graham Gooch and Gary Kirsten reached the milestone before the current millennium.

With surfaces becoming more and more batting-friendly, the modern-day batsmen are consistently notching up massive scores and thus breaking numerous records in the process.

In a similar vein to Greenidge and Kirsten, Shikhar Dhawan and Joe Root took 72 innings to get to 3000 runs. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson required 73 innings while South Africa’s exuberant wicket-keeper batsman needed 74 innings to reach the landmark. Indian run machine Virat Kohli achieved the milestone in 75 innings even as Graham Gooch did the same in 76 innings.

Among the most promising batsmen straddling the arena, Pakistan’s Babar Azam is in with the best chance to transcend Amla’s mark. The 22-year old needs 1591 runs from his next 27 innings. Even if he does not eclipse the summit, he is likely to barge his way into the list of ten fastest batsmen to complete 3000 runs in ODIs.

Fastest to 3000 ODI runs Batsman Team Matches Innings Taken Debut Year of Record Opposition Venue Hashim Amla South Africa 59 57 2008 2012 England Southampton Sir Viv Richards West Indies 74 69 1975 1984 England Manchester Gordon Greenidge West Indies 72 72 1975 1986 Pakistan Peshawar Gary Kirsten South Africa 72 72 1993 1997 New Zealand Adelaide Shikhar Dhawan India 73 72 2010 2016 Australia Canberra Joe Root England 77 72 2013 2016 Pakistan Leeds Kane Williamson New Zealand 78 73 2010 2015 England Nottingham Quinton de Kock South Africa 74 74 2013 2017 Sri Lanka Centurion Virat Kohli India 78 75 2008 2012 Sri Lanka Adelaide Graham Gooch England 77 76 1976 1990 West Indies Port of Spain

(*Note: All Statistics are accurate as of 16th June 2017)