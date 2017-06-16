Stats: Chronicling the fastest batsmen to complete 4000 runs in ODIs

A look at the top eleven batsmen who raced to the 4000-run mark in ODIs.

by Ram Kumar Stats 16 Jun 2017, 21:13 IST

Sir Viv Richards held the record for as many as 28 years

During the 80s and 90s, ODIs were considered an abridged form of Test cricket. However, as T20Is came into the picture, the 50-over format has undergone plenty of drastic changes. Especially, in the batting department, the game has moved on from calculated accumulation of runs to uninhibited stroke-play.

To a certain extent, the benchmark for standardising the quality of batting can be discerned from observing the fastest to reach multiples of 1000 runs. For the 4000-run mark, South African maestro Hashim Amla heads the list by a comfortable margin.

The elegant right-hander took just 81 innings to complete 4000 runs and consequently broke Sir Viv Richards’ longstanding record in ODIs. He accomplished the milestone during the Durban encounter in the 2013 bilateral series against India.

Richards had taken only 88 innings to reach the 4000-run mark. Rather fascinatingly, he needed 10 years to get to the milestone. In sharp contrast, Amla needed just five years to accumulate the aforementioned number of runs. The disparity in time span highlights the increase in the average number of ODIs from the 70s and 80s to the present era.

Virat Kohli, who recently became the quickest batsman to reach the 8000-run mark, comes in at third in this particular list. The Indian icon took only 18 innings to bridge the gap between 3000 and 4000 ODI runs. Similarly to him, Australia’s attacking opener David Warner also completed the latter milestone in 93 innings.

The only aspect connecting Gordon Greenidge and Kane Williamson is the fact that both batsmen needed 96 innings to get to the landmark. In terms of their approach to batting, the swashbuckling Bajan and the technically compact Kiwi were as different as chalk and cheese.

Having dominated the ODI circuit in 90s, Brian Lara required around 100 innings to join the 4000-run club. Unlike the indifferent end to his 50-over career, the stylish left-hander was a force to reckon with during the initial part of his journey.

While trend-setting Australian batsman Dean Jones achieved the landmark in his 102nd ODI innings, Faf du Plessis needed 104 innings. Upon reaching the milestone in 105 innings, Sourav Ganguly and AB de Villiers complete the list.

Among the modern-day generation, wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock can etch his name among the fastest batsmen to reach the 4000-run mark. He currently has 3519 runs from 85 ODI innings at an average of 43.44.

Fastest to 4000 ODI runs Batsman Team Matches Innings Taken Debut Year of Record Opposition Venue Hashim Amla South Africa 84 81 2008 2013 India Durban Sir Viv Richards West Indies 96 88 1975 1985 New Zealand Albion Virat Kohli India 96 93 2008 2013 England Ranchi David Warner Australia 95 93 2009 2017 Bangladesh The Oval Gordon Greenidge West Indies 97 96 1975 1988 England Leeds Kane Williamson New Zealand 102 96 2010 2016 Bangladesh Christchurch Brian Lara West Indies 101 100 1990 1996 New Zealand Port of Spain Dean Jones Australia 104 102 1984 1990 New Zealand Melbourne Faf du Plessis South Africa 108 104 2011 2017 England Leeds Sourav Ganguly India 110 105 1992 1999 Sri Lanka Colombo AB de Villiers South Africa 109 105 2005 2010 Pakistan Dubai

(*Note: All Statistics are accurate as of 16th June 2017)