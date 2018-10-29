×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Stats: Coulter-Nile is Australia's highest run-scorer in Pakistan T20Is

Phaneendra Varma
ANALYST
Stats
22   //    29 Oct 2018, 13:51 IST

Nathan Coulter-Nile
Nathan Coulter-Nile

'Bat first in the game, post a total around 150 and bowl out Australia' - This is the mantra Pakistan followed in the three matches T20I series against Australia to complete a whitewash. It was a complete performance in all the three departments for Pakistan while visitors Australia miserably failed to read Pakistan spinners.

Here are some of the statistical highlights of the third T20I game against Pakistan and Australia which was played on Sunday (Oct 28).

1 - With a 33-run win in the third and final T20I, Pakistan whitewashed Australia for the first time in a T20I series. This is the sixth time these two teams faced each other in a bilateral T20I series. In this three-match T20I runs, Pakistan won the first T20I by 66 runs, the second T20I by 11 runs and third T20I by 33 runs to complete the clean sweep.

2 - Number of instances (includes 0-3 defeat to Pakistan) in which Australia were whitewashed in a bilateral T20I series. India registered a 3-0 victory in January 2016 to become the first team to whitewash Australia in a bilateral T20I series.

3 - Thrice in three games against Pakistan in this three-match T20I series, Australia's Ben McDermott was dismissed as run-out! McDermott featured in only four T20Is for Australia but he already have second-most run-outs for an Australian in this format. Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, David Warner and Shane Watson have four run-outs each among Australians in T20Is.

61 - Number of runs scored by Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. These are the most number of runs scored by an Australian batsman in this T20I series! NCN scored 34, 27 and a duck in the three T20Is respectively. Glenn Maxwell with 58 runs is at the second place among Australian batsmen.

59 - Partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Coulter-Nile for the seventh wicket in the second T20I. This is the only fifty-plus partnership for Australia in this three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

3 - Number of 'Player of the Series' awards Babar Azam has received in his T20I career. Those were against World XI in 2017, against West Indies in 2018 and against Australia in this tournament. Only Virat Kohli (4) has more 'Player of the Series' awards in this format of the game.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan vs Australia 2018 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Team Nathan Coulter-Nile Babar Azam
Phaneendra Varma
ANALYST
Phaneendra Varma is a cricket enthusiast and is following the game since 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reach him on twitter at @impvk18
Stats: Pakistan win their 10th T20I series in a row
RELATED STORY
Stats: Babar Azam is fourth to register 0 and 99 in the...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Another day, another batting...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Probable Playing XIs
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Pakistan-Australia encounters
RELATED STORY
Pakistan's strongest XI for T20 series against Australia 
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Preview, Match Details, Head...
RELATED STORY
3 changes that can help Pakistan beat Australia in the...
RELATED STORY
Preview: Australia vs Pakistan Test Series  
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
| Sat, 29 Sep
PAKA 278/10 & 261/7
AUS 494/4
Match Drawn
PAKA VS AUS live score
1st Test | Sun, 07 Oct
PAK 482/10 & 181/6
AUS 202/10 & 362/8
Match Drawn
PAK VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Tue, 16 Oct
PAK 282/10 & 400/9
AUS 145/10 & 164/10
Pakistan win by 373 runs
PAK VS AUS live score
Only T20I | Mon, 22 Oct
UAE 117/6 (20.0 ov)
AUS 119/3 (16.1 ov)
Australia win by 7 wickets
UAE VS AUS live score
1st T20I | Wed, 24 Oct
PAK 155/8 (20.0 ov)
AUS 89/10 (16.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 66 runs
PAK VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 26 Oct
PAK 147/6 (20.0 ov)
AUS 136/8 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 11 runs
PAK VS AUS live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
PAK 150/5 (20.0 ov)
AUS 117/10 (19.1 ov)
Pakistan win by 33 runs
PAK VS AUS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us