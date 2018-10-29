Stats: Coulter-Nile is Australia's highest run-scorer in Pakistan T20Is

Phaneendra Varma

Nathan Coulter-Nile

'Bat first in the game, post a total around 150 and bowl out Australia' - This is the mantra Pakistan followed in the three matches T20I series against Australia to complete a whitewash. It was a complete performance in all the three departments for Pakistan while visitors Australia miserably failed to read Pakistan spinners.

Here are some of the statistical highlights of the third T20I game against Pakistan and Australia which was played on Sunday (Oct 28).

1 - With a 33-run win in the third and final T20I, Pakistan whitewashed Australia for the first time in a T20I series. This is the sixth time these two teams faced each other in a bilateral T20I series. In this three-match T20I runs, Pakistan won the first T20I by 66 runs, the second T20I by 11 runs and third T20I by 33 runs to complete the clean sweep.

2 - Number of instances (includes 0-3 defeat to Pakistan) in which Australia were whitewashed in a bilateral T20I series. India registered a 3-0 victory in January 2016 to become the first team to whitewash Australia in a bilateral T20I series.

3 - Thrice in three games against Pakistan in this three-match T20I series, Australia's Ben McDermott was dismissed as run-out! McDermott featured in only four T20Is for Australia but he already have second-most run-outs for an Australian in this format. Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, David Warner and Shane Watson have four run-outs each among Australians in T20Is.

61 - Number of runs scored by Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. These are the most number of runs scored by an Australian batsman in this T20I series! NCN scored 34, 27 and a duck in the three T20Is respectively. Glenn Maxwell with 58 runs is at the second place among Australian batsmen.

59 - Partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Coulter-Nile for the seventh wicket in the second T20I. This is the only fifty-plus partnership for Australia in this three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

3 - Number of 'Player of the Series' awards Babar Azam has received in his T20I career. Those were against World XI in 2017, against West Indies in 2018 and against Australia in this tournament. Only Virat Kohli (4) has more 'Player of the Series' awards in this format of the game.