Stats: Full list of players in ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting are the latest entrants into ICC's Hall of Fame

On 2nd January 2009, the International Cricket Council (ICC) launched the Cricket Hall of Fame to commemorate the achievements of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Cricket's governing body launched the prestigious venture by collaborating with the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA).

On 1st July 2018, legendary Indian batsman Rahul Dravid, exalted Australian skipper Ricky Ponting and venerated batter Claire Taylor became the latest inductees into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

The trio were ushered into the elite club during an official ceremony at Dublin. Their inclusion has now increased the total number of members in the distinguished list to 87. While Dravid is only the fifth Indian in the Hall of Fame, Ponting and Taylor are the 25th Australia and 28th England cricketers respectively.

In order to commensurate with the organization's centenary celebrations, the ICC initially inducted as many as 55 iconic cricketers to the Hall of Fame during January 2009. More great players were added to the illustrious group in the ensuing years.

At the moment, there are 87 cricketers in the Hall of Fame. Across three nations, there are seven women’s players in the luminous list. With 28 eminent names, England have the highest number of representatives. Australia closely follow on their heels with 25 inclusions. West Indies round off the top three with 18 of their best players.

India and Pakistan have five representatives each in the acclaimed set. Three New Zealand players, two from South Africa and one Sri Lankan complete the current membership.

Each living inductee or the closest relative of every departed inductee receive a special cap to commemorate the process of entering the Hall of Fame. Ostensibly, the foremost criteria of all chosen greats is that they should have been retired for a minimum period of five years from the international arena during the time of their selection.

Here is the complete list of players in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. After being segregated by country, the cricketers are arranged in order of their year of induction and alphabetized by their surnames.

All statistics ranging from matches played to runs scored and wickets taken are total numbers combined from all formats of international cricket. For wicket-keepers, their overall career dismissals are provided in place of wickets.

England

Player Year Inducted Career Span Matches Runs Wickets/Dismissals

Sydney Barnes 2009 1901-1914 27 ---- 189

Alec Bedser 2009 1946-1955 51 ---- 236

Ian Botham 2009 1976-1992 218 7313 528

Geoffrey Boycott 2009 1964-1982 144 9196 ----

Denis Compton 2009 1937-1957 78 5807 ----

Colin Cowdrey 2009 1954-1975 115 7625 ----

Graham Gooch 2009 1975-1995 243 13,190 ----

David Gower 2009 1978-1992 231 11,401 ----

WG Grace 2009 1880-1899 22 1098 9

Tom Graveney 2009 1951-1969 79 4882 ----

Wally Hammond 2009 1927-1947 85 7249 83

Jack Hobbs 2009 1908-1930 61 5410 ----

Len Hutton 2009 1937-1955 79 6971 ----

Alan Knott 2009 1967-1981 115 4589 285

Jim Laker 2009 1948-1959 46 ---- 193

Harold Larwood 2009 1926-1933 26 ---- 78

Peter May 2009 1951-1961 66 4537 ----

Wilfred Rhodes 2009 1899-1930 58 2325 127

Brian Statham 2009 1951-1965 70 ---- 252

Fred Trueman 2009 1952-1965 67 ---- 307

Derek Underwood 2009 1966-1982 112 ---- 329

Frank Woolley 2009 1909-1934 64 3283 83

Herbert Sutcliffe 2009 1924-1935 54 4555 ----

Ken Barrington 2010 1955-1968 82 6806 ----

R Heyhoe-Flint 2010 1960-1982 45 2237 ----

Enid Bakewell 2012 1968-1982 35 1578 75

George Lohmann 2016 1886-1896 18 ---- 112

Claire Taylor 2018 1999-2011 168 5746 ----

Australia

Player Year Inducted Career Span Matches Runs Wickets/Dismissals

Richie Benaud 2009 1952-1964 63 2201 248

Allan Border 2009 1978-1994 429 17,698 112

Don Bradman 2009 1928-1948 52 6996 ----

Greg Chappell 2009 1970-1984 161 9441 ----

Ian Chappell 2009 1964-1980 91 6018 ----

Neil Harvey 2009 1948-1963 79 6149 ----

Dennis Lillee 2009 1971-1984 133 ---- 458

Ray Lindwall 2009 1946-1960 61 1502 228

Rod Marsh 2009 1970-1984 188 4858 479

Keith Miller 2009 1946-1956 55 2958 170

Bill O'Reilly 2009 1932-1946 27 ---- 144

Clarrie Grimmett 2009 1925-1936 37 ---- 216

Victor Trumper 2009 1899-1912 48 3163 ----

Steve Waugh 2009 1985-2004 493 18,496 287

Belinda Clark 2011 1991-2005 134 5767 ----

Alan Davidson 2011 1953-1963 44 1328 186

Fred Spofforth 2011 1877-1887 18 ---- 94

Glenn McGrath 2011 1993-2007 376 ---- 949

Adam Gilchrist 2013 1996-2008 396 15,461 905

Shane Warne 2013 1992-2007 339 4172 1001

Bob Simpson 2014 1957-1978 64 4905 ----

Betty Wilson 2015 1948-1958 11 862 68

Arthur Morris 2016 1946-1955 46 3533 ----

Karen Rolton 2016 1995-2009 170 6221 102

Ricky Ponting 2018 1995-2012 560 27,483 ----

West Indies

Player Year Inducted Career Span Matches Runs Wickets

Lance Gibbs 2009 1958-1976 82 ---- 311

Gordon Greenidge 2009 1974-1991 236 12,692 ----

George Headley 2009 1930-1954 22 2190 ----

Michael Holding 2009 1975-1987 162 ---- 391

Rohan Kanhai 2009 1957-1975 86 6391 ----

Clive Lloyd 2009 1966-1985 197 9492 ----

Malcolm Marshall 2009 1978-1992 217 2765 533

Viv Richards 2009 1974-1991 308 15,261 150

Andy Roberts 2009 1974-1983 103 ---- 289

Garry Sobers 2009 1954-1974 94 8032 236

Clyde Walcott 2009 1948-1960 44 3798 ----

Everton Weekes 2009 1948-1958 48 4455 ----

Frank Worrell 2009 1948-1963 51 3860 ----

Joel Garner 2010 1977-1987 156 ---- 405

Courtney Walsh 2010 1984-2001 337 ---- 746

Curtly Ambrose 2011 1988-2000 274 ---- 630

Brian Lara 2012 1990-2007 430 22,358 ----

Wes Hall 2015 1958-1969 48 ---- 192

India

Player Year Inducted Career Span Matches Runs Wickets

Bishan Singh Bedi 2009 1967-1979 77 ---- 273

Kapil Dev 2009 1978-1994 356 9031 687

Sunil Gavaskar 2009 1971-1987 233 13,214 ----

Anil Kumble 2015 1990-2008 403 3444 956

Rahul Dravid 2018 1996-2012 509 24,208 ----

Pakistan

Player Year Inducted Career Span Matches Runs Wickets

Imran Khan 2009 1971-1992 263 7516 544

Javed Miandad 2009 1975-1996 357 16,213 ----

Hanif Mohammad 2009 1952-1969 55 3915 ----

Wasim Akram 2009 1984-2003 460 6615 916

Waqar Younis 2013 1989-2003 349 ---- 789

New Zealand

Player Year Inducted Career Span Matches Runs Wickets

Richard Hadlee 2009 1973-1990 201 4875 589

Debbie Hockley 2014 1979-2000 137 5365 ----

Martin Crowe 2015 1982-1995 220 10,148 ----

South Africa

Player Year Inducted Career Span Matches Runs Wickets

Graeme Pollock 2009 1963-1970 23 2256 ----

Barry Richards 2009 1970 4 508 ----

Sri Lanka

Player Year Inducted Career Span Matches Runs Wickets

Muttiah Muralitharan 2016 1992-2011 495 ---- 1347