Stats: How Mohammed Siraj has performed in Tests in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was the star of the show for the visitors in the first innings of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. He registered figures of 6-70 from 19.3 overs as India claimed the upper hand in the contest despite a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) on Day 3 of the Test match.

Siraj, who had dismissed Zak Crawley for 19 late on Day 2, added the scalps of Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) early in the first session on Day 3. He then ran through the tail with the second new ball to restrict England to 407 and give India a huge first innings lead of 180.

There were concerns over India's bowling attack heading into the second Test as lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah was given a rest. However, Siraj rose to the occasion along with Akash Deep (4-88), who replaced Bumrah for the Edgbaston Test. Incredibly, Siraj has produced fantastic numbers with the ball in Test matches that have not featured Bumrah.

The ongoing match in Birmingham is the 15th Test that Siraj is playing without Bumrah. In these matches, he has claimed a total of 39 wickets at an average of 25.20. A significant statistic is that three of his four five-wicket hauls in Test cricket have come in matches not featuring Bumrah.

The only time he has claimed a five-fer in Tests with Bumrah in the playing XI was when he picked up his career-best of 6-15 against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2024. Siraj has played 23 of his 38 Test matches with Bumrah. In these matches, he has managed a total of 69 wickets at an average of 33.82.

Mohammed Siraj in focus Tests Wickets Average 5w Siraj with Bumrah 23 69 33.82 1 Siraj without Bumrah 15* 39 25.20 3 Siraj with Bumrah and Shami 6 20 33.05 0 Siraj without Bumrah and Shami 12* 33 22.27 3

(*Includes ongoing Birmingham Test)

Siraj has played 12 Test matches (including the ongoing Test) with neither Bumrah or Mohammad Shami in the playing XI. In these matches, he has claimed 33 wickets at an excellent average of 22.27, with three five-fers to his credit. In contrast, the right-arm pacer has played six Tests both Bumrah and Shami and has claimed 20 scalps at an average of 33.05, with no five-fer.

"I've been waiting for a year to get a five-wicket haul" - Mohammed Siraj reacts to Edgbaston heroics

Siraj was impressive in the first Test in Leeds, but did not get appropriate rewards. This had been the case for a few matches before that as well. The 31-year-old was thus relieved to claim a five-fer in the second Test in Birmingham. Reflecting on his impressive spell, he told Star Sports:

"I've been waiting for a year to get a five-wicket haul. I was always stuck at 4. The bowling was so good, but I wasn't getting a five-wicket haul. So, this moment is very special for me. And in England, I didn't get a fifer. So, these 6 wickets are very special for me. The wicket was very slow. Because, when you get a responsibility and I had a lot of experience. So, my only aim was that I wouldn't try too much from my end."

Siraj is currently playing in his 38th Test match. The right-arm pacer has so far claimed 108 wickets at an average of 30.71, with the aid of four five-fers.

