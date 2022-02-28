Stats: India vs Sri Lanka in Test Cricket

India and Sri Lanka will meet for the 45th time in a Test match in March. India currently enjoy a healthy 20-7 win-loss record against Sri Lanka in Test matches.
The two teams first met in 1982 when Sri Lanka toured India for a one-match Test series. The match ended in a draw. 17 matches between the two teams have ended in a draw.
Arjuna Ranatunga of Sri Lanka has captained the highest number of India-Sri Lanka Test matches - 13. He is followed by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli - 9. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most Test matches played by an Indian against Sri Lanka - 25.
Let us now look at some of the key stats between these two teams in Test matches.
Key stats from India vs Sri Lanka Test matches
- 952/6 declared by Sri Lanka in 1997 is the highest team total.
- 82 all-out by Sri Lanka in 1990 is the lowest team total.
- 1995 runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the most number of runs scored by a player.
- 340 by Sanath Jayasuriya in 1997 is the highest individual score by a player.
- 610 runs scored by Virat Kohli (Sri Lanka tour of India, 2017/18) is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series.
- 115 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.
- 9 centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the most number of centuries scored by a player.
- 9 half-centuries scored by Rahul Dravid is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.
- 105 wickets taken by Muttiah Muralidaran is the most number of wickets taken by a player.
- 26 wickets taken by Ajantha Mendis (India tour of Sri Lanka, 2008) is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.
- 8/87 by Muttiah Muralidaran in 2001 is the best bowling performance by a player in an innings.
- 11/110 by Muttiah Muralidaran in 2008 is the best bowling performance by a player in a match.
- 10 ten-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between India and Sri Lanka.
- 2 ten-wicket hauls by Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and Muttiah Muralidaran is the most number of ten-wicket hauls taken by a player.
- 48 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between India and Sri Lanka.
- 7 five-wicket haul taken by Muttiah Muralidaran is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player.
- 22 dismissals by MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha and Amal Silva is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.
- 22 dismissals by Amal Silva (India tour of Sri Lanka, 1985) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.
- 6 dismissals by Amal Silva in 1985 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.
- 9 dismissals by Amal Silva in 1985 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a match.
- 27 catches by Mohd. Azharuddin is the most number of catches taken by a player.
- 10 catches by Mohd. Azharuddin (Sri Lanka tour of India, 1993/94) and Ajinkya Rahane (India tour of Sri Lanka, 2015 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.
- 5 catches by Ajinkya Rahane in 2015 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.
- 8 catches by Ajinkya Rahane in 2015 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a match.