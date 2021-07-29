T20 batting stats of Team India batsmen available for 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

The Covid-19 outbreak in their squad has left Team India management with limited batting resources for the last two games of their T20I series against Sri Lanka. India took the field with just five recognized batsmen in the second T20I on Wednesday night and eventually lost the match by four wickets.

Sri Lanka win 🎉



We are going to a decider! Sri Lanka defeat India by 4 wickets and level the series 1-1! 🙌



Scorecard: https://t.co/W6dz9WwkJl#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/yskfhARMQp — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 28, 2021

India will now have to stick with the same combination as they are left with no other option. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has predominantly batted eight or nine during his career so far. But due to the predicament, he now has to bat at number 6.

Except for Shikhar Dhawan, the four batsmen available for selection are highly inexperienced at the international level. Sanju Samson is vastly experienced at domestic level but is yet to play a substantial knock in international cricket even after getting quite a few opportunities.

Let us now look at the overall T20 statistics of the Team India batsmen available for the last match.

T20 batting stats of Team India batsman/all-rounders available for the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan: Matches - 294 | Runs - 8568 | HS - 106* | Average - 32.82 | Strike rate - 125.20 | 50's - 63 | 100's - 2

Devdutt Padikkal: Matches - 40 | Runs - 1495 | HS - 122* | Average - 42.71 | Strike rate - 146.28 | 50's - 11 | 100's - 2

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Matches - 47 | Runs - 1358 | HS - 82* | Average - 32.33 | Strike rate - 130.20 | 50's - 11 | 100's - 0

Sanju Samson: Matches - 180 | Runs - 4343 | HS - 119 | Average - 27.48 | Strike rate - 130.22 | 50's - 25 | 100's - 3

Nitish Rana: Matches - 123 | Runs - 2855 | HS - 97 | Average - 27.45 | Strike rate - 136.01 | 50's - 21 | 100's - 0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Matches - 192 | Runs - 319 | HS - 24* | Average - 9.66 | Strike rate - 96.08

Team India management will hope that Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson handle most of the responsibility in the batting department and shepherd the relatively inexperienced line-up in the series decider.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava