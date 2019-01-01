Stats: Numbers from India-Australia ODIs

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 337 // 01 Jan 2019, 11:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma's 209 is the highest individual score by a player in India Australia ODI

Since 1980 India and Australia have faced each other 128 times in ODI. In head-to-head, the Aussies lead 73-45 and there were 10 matches with no results. The first time these two teams faced was in the 1980-81 Benson & Hedges World Series Cup, a match that India won by 66 runs.

Last time these two teams met was in the 2017 five-match ODI series hosted by India. India had won that series 4-1. Come 12th January 2019, these two teams will again be locked up in battle in a three-match ODI series.

So what do the stats say about India-Australia ODI matches? Let us take a look.

Batting performance

383/6 scored by India in the 2013 Bengaluru ODI is the highest innings total in India-Australia ODI matches.

63 all out by India at Sydney in 1981 is the lowest innings total in India-Australia ODI matches.

3077 runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the most number of runs scored by a player in India-Australia ODI matches.

209 by Rohit Sharma in the 2013 Bengaluru ODI is the highest individual score by a player in India-Australia ODI matches.

78 centuries have been scored in India-Australia ODI matches.

9 centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the most number of centuries scored by a player in India-Australia ODI matches.

Advertisement

15 half-centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in India-Australia ODI matches.

58 sixes his by Rohit Sharma is the most number of sixes hit by a player in India-Australia ODI matches.

16 sixes hit by Rohit Sharma in the 2013 Bengaluru ODI is the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in India-Australia ODI matches.

491 runs scored by Rohit Sharma in the 2013-14 Australia tour of India is the most number of runs hit by a player in a single series in India-Australia ODI matches.

Bowling performance

55 wickets taken by Brett Lee is the most number of wickets taken by a player in India-Australia ODI matches.

6/27 by Murali Kartik in the 2007 Mumbai ODI is the best bowling performance by a player in India-Australia ODI matches.

19 five-wicket hauls have been taken in India-Australia ODI matches.

4 five-wicket haul by Brett Lee is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player in India-Australia ODI matches.

14 wickets taken by Mitchell Johnson in the 2007-08 Australia tour of India is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single India-Australia ODI series.

Wicketkeeping performance

79 dismissals (Ct - 73, St - 6) by Adam Gilchrist is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in India-Australia ODI matches.

6 dismissals by Adam Gilchrist in Vadodara in 2007 and also by him in Sydney in 2008 is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings in India-Australia ODI matches.

16 dismissals (Ct - 14, St - 2) by MS Dhoni in the 2007-08 Commonwealth Bank Series is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single series involving India and Australia.

Fielding performance

31 catches by Sachin Tendulkar is the most number of catches taken by a player in India-Australia ODI matches.

4 catches taken by Michael Clarke in the 2004 Melbourne ODI is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings in India-Australia ODI matches.

6 catches taken by Allan Border in the 1985-86 Benson & Hedges World Series Cup and by Andrew Symonds in the 2003-04 TVS Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single series involving India and Australia.

Advertisement