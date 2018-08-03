Stats: R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma create numerous records on day 3

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

Hosts England are on top against the world number 1 Test team in the world, India, at the end of day three of the first Test in Edgbaston as they have them reeling at 110/5 at stumps.

After a breathtaking bowling effort from the Indian bowlers, specifically R Ashwin and then Ishant Sharma, Sam Curran's 63 helped England reach 180 in the second innings and set India a target of 194 to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Chasing 194, India lost wickets at regular intervals and ended the day needing 84 runs to win with Virat Kohli (43*) and Dinesh Karthik (18*) still at the crease.

Let us take a look at some of the important numbers from the third day of the first Test between India and England.

1 - Ishant Sharma (53) has picked the most wickets by any pacer away from home against South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia since the start of January 2014.

1 - Sam Curran became the first England player to score a fifty and have a four-fer in his Test career before turning 21.

2 - Sam Curran (20 years, 61 days) became the second youngest England player after Denis Compton to score a fifty at home in Tests.

3 - Ishant Sharma has now taken at least four wickets in three of his last four Test innings with the ball in England.

3 - Ishant Sharma becomes the third Indian bowler after Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma to claim a five-wicket haul at Edgbaston.

4 - Sam Curran is the fourth youngest England batsman after Denis Compton, Jack Crawford and Haseeb Hammed to score a fifty in Test cricket.

7/121 - R Ashwin's match figures of 7/121 are his best match figures in a Test outside Asia.

7 - Ishant Sharma has taken seven five-wicket hauls outside home, the third highest by an Indian pacer in Tests.

7 - With 244 Test wickets, Ishant Sharma is seventh in the list of wickets taken by Indian bowlers in Tests. He went past Bishen Singh Bedi today.

7 - India have taken all 20 wickets in their last seven away matches.

200 - R Ashwin has taken 200 wickets under Virat Kohli's captaincy, which is the most by any Indian bowler under any captain.