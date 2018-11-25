Stats: Test matches played between India and Australia

Nilanjan Sen

No one has ever dominated the Aussies as Sachin Tendulkar did.

After the T20 series between Australia and India ending at 1-1, next up is the 4 match Test series. The first India Australia Test match dates back to November 1947. Since then, both the teams have played each other 94 times in Test matches with the Aussies winning 41 of them. India has emerged victorious on 26 occasions while 1 match ended in a tie.

The Test matches between these two teams have witnessed a lot of great moments like VVS Laxman's 281 in the second Test match at Eden Gardens in 2001 which turned around the entire series in favour India, a triple hundred by Michael Clarke and the hat trick by Harbhajan Singh to name a few.

India-Australia Test matches have also witnessed controversies, the most infamous being the Monkeygate scandal in 2007-08 edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, when one talks about India vs Australia Test matches, one cannot ignore Sachin Tendulkar. No player has ever dominated the Aussies like him.

Tendulkar scored a total of 3630 runs against the Aussies in Test matches, the most runs scored by a player whenever these two teams met. He scored 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries against them which again is the most by any batsman in India Australia Test matches.

So what do the numbers say? Let us take a look at them.

705/7 declared - scored by India in the Test match at SCG in 2004 is the highest innings total in India-Australia Test matches.

58 all out - by India at Brisbane in 1947 is the lowest innings total in India-Australia Test matches.

329* - scored by Michael Clarke at Sydney in 2012 is the highest individual score in an innings in India-Australia Test matches.

386 - runs partnership between Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke (for the fourth wicket) at Adelaide in 2012 is the highest partnership for any wicket in India-Australia Test matches.

111 - wickets taken by Anil Kumble is the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in India-Australia Test matches.

9/69 - by JM Patel at Kanpur in 1959 is the best bowling performance by a bowler in an innings in India-Australia Test matches.

15 - wickets taken by Harbhajan Singh at Chennai in 2001 is the most number of wickets taken in a single match in India-Australia Test matches.

75 - dismissals by Adam Gilchrist (73 caught, 2 stumped) is the most by a wicket-keeper in India-Australia Test matches.

6 - dismissals by Brad Haddin (6 caught) at Brisbane in 2014 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in India-Australia Test matches.

9 - dismissals by Brad Haddin (9 caught) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single match in India-Australia Test matches.

46 - catches by Rahul Dravid is the most by ay player in India-Australia Test matches.

5 - catches by Kris Srikkanth at Perth in 1992 is the most by any player in an innings in India-Australia Test matches.

6 - catches by Dave Whatmore at Kanpur in 1979 and Mark Waugh at Chennai in 2001, is the most number of catches by a player in a single match in India-Australia Test matches.