Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stats: The 10,000-run club in ODIs

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
1.34K   //    15 Jul 2018, 02:05 IST

MS Dhoni Tendulkar Ganguly Dravid
Dhoni is the fourth Indian batsman to cross the 10,000-run mark in ODIs

He might not have revived India's fortunes in the second ODI at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. However, MS Dhoni earned himself a slice of the record books during the encounter against England. The wicket-keeper batsman, who turned 37 earlier this month, completed 10,000 runs in ODIs.

Chasing a daunting target of 323, India found themselves tottering at 140/4 when Dhoni walked into the crease. The visitors had just lost their captain and star batsman Virat Kohli to a Moeen Ali delivery. The arrival of the former skipper did not quite make a difference as England cruised to a convincing 86-run victory to level the series.

The Lord's faithful implored Dhoni to turn back the clock and revisit his glory days as a master finisher. But waning reflexes, as well as a slowing surface, curtailed his stay in the middle to an insipid 59-ball 37. During the course of his sluggish knock, the veteran became only the 12th batsman in ODI history to breach the 10,000-run mark.

Also Read: MS Dhoni becomes fourth Indian to score 10,000 ODI runs

Dhoni joined fellow Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid in the illustrious club. In Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sri Lanka have their very own eminent quartet.

Aside from the above-mentioned octad, the distinguished list also comprises the likes of Ricky Ponting, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis and Brian Lara. Among the traditional eight cricket giants, only England and New Zealand do not have any representative in the 10,000-run club in ODIs.

It is pertinent to note that Dhoni has only scored 9830 runs for India. The remaining 174 runs of his ODI tally have come for Asia XI. During a three-match series against Africa XI in 2007, he smashed an unbeaten 139 to follow scores of 2 and 33.

Among all batsmen in the 10,000-run club, Dhoni is the only one to possess an average of above 50. Tendulkar's average of 44.83 is a distant second best. The gloveman's *current strike-rate of 88.27 is second only to Jayasuriya's remarkable 91.2.

Considering that they have both batted predominantly in the lower middle-order, Dhoni and Inzamam have only scored ten tons. When expanded to fifty-plus scores, the Indian icon's collection of 77 such knocks is the lowest in the 10,000-run club.

As the team's designated wicket-keeper, Dhoni is the only second batsman to get into this venerated group. Sangakkara had scored 13,341 of his 14,234 runs whilst also donning the keeping gloves.

From 320 matches, Dhoni needed only 11,321 balls to complete 10,000 runs. He is the second fastest after Jayasuriya who had required just 11,296 balls to reach the landmark. In terms of innings taken (273), the gloveman is the fifth quickest to the milestone.

Among current batsmen, Kohli appears the likeliest candidate to become the next entrant in this elite group. The current Indian captain needs 292 more runs to get to the 10,000-run mark. Depending on how long he goes, Caribbean juggernaut Chris Gayle (presently at 9585 runs) can also attain the milestone.

The 10,000-run club in ODIs

10,000-run club ODIs
Dhoni has joined an elite list comprising the most prolific ODI batsmen of all time

(*Note: All statistics are accurate as of 15th July 2018)

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
5 longest Test knocks against India 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Top 5 run scorers in...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run scorers in India vs England ODIs
RELATED STORY
India's predicted playing XI for the ODIs against England
RELATED STORY
Some records that might be broken in India vs England ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018 - 1st ODI: Preview, Squads, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd ODI: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who got out LBW most number of times in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us