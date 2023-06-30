After a rare bad outing in the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston, Steve Smith notched up his 32nd Test century in the first innings at Lord's.

A player who made his debut as a leg spinner, the New South Wales man has turned out to be a run machine and has already cemented his place as one of Australia's all-time greats.

But his multi-faceted skills have one more aspect to boast: his fielding. He has always been a live wire in the field and has contributed by completing a number of incredible catches and run saves over the years.

On that note, let's look at some of Smith's best catches in the Ashes in his career so far.

Steve Smith's 3 best Ashes catches

#3. Gabba, 2013

England were in a hole at 87/5 when Ian Bell got caught at forward short leg off a Nathan Lyon delivery, with the ball pitched on off stump and turning enough to take the edge off the handle.

When Matt Prior arrived at the crease, Michael Clarke attacked him with more fielders around him. This time, Lyon slowed it down and pulled his length a bit shorter, only to have Prior work it on the leg side.

But Steve Smith anticipated the shot well in advance, moving to his right to catch it with his body flying a good meter above the ground to send Prior packing on a golden duck.

#2. Kennington Oval, 2019

England were in the driver's seat with a healthy lead of 374 runs in their second innings when Mitchell Marsh bowled a length delivery that nipped away, squaring Chris Woakes in the crease and forcing him to drive away from his body.

Despite all his attempts to play this with soft hands, Woakes couldn't keep the ball along the ground, and Steve Smith, the only slip fielder, that too at the second slip, flung to his right and plucked it out of thin air.

He did very well to evade Tim Paine, with the keeper diving in front of him, to complete arguably the catch of Ashes 2019.

#1. Lord's, 2023

It was the momentum-shifting and game-changing wicket of Joe Root in the second Test of Ashes 2023. Root decided to pull a short ball from Mitchell Starc angling into his body only to get a thick top-edge.

Steve Smith, who was at the backward square, ran a long way forward and realized he had to put in a dive in order to reach the ball. He timed his dive to perfection and grabbed the ball inches above the ground.

Smith grabbed it with one hand initially; the ball then popped out slightly from his grasp, but he held on to give Australia a huge breakthrough.

