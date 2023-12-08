Steve Smith has enjoyed a successful Big Bash League (BBL) career. Although he is best known for his exploits in Test cricket and his batting approach suits ODIs more than T20s, Smith is more than handy in the shortest format of the game.

The 34-year-old has scored 5221 runs in 213 T20 innings at an average of 31.07 and a strike rate of 127.55. These numbers become even more impressive in the BBL, where he has amassed 965 runs in 29 outings at an average of 41.95 and a much-improved strike rate of 142.54.

Having represented the Sydney Sixers since the inception of the BBL in 2011, Smith has performed admirably whenever he has been available for Australia's domestic T20 franchise tournament. In fact, he has the second-highest batting average in BBL history among players who have played more than 10 matches.

The New South Welshman will be in action today (December 8) as the Sydney Sixers take on the Melbourne Renegades in the second match of the new BBL campaign.

On that note, let's look at Steve Smith's top three knocks in BBL history:

#3 66 off 33 balls vs Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2022/23

Expand Tweet

Steve Smith was in sublime form in January 2023, making a mockery of the BBL bowlers. Opening the batting, he scored 66 runs off just 33 deliveries against the Hobart Hurricanes on January 23.

The Sixers reached a competitive total of 180/7, courtesy of the right-handed batter's four boundaries and six maximums. A strike rate of 200 is something Smith rarely achieves, but he did it with some aplomb against the Hurricanes.

The chasing side could only manage 156/8, despite the best efforts of Zak Crawley (49 off 45 balls) and Tim David (24 off 13 balls). This was the sixth win in a row for the Sydney Sixers, which saw them march onto the playoffs.

#2 101 off 56 balls vs Adelaide Strikers in BBL 2022/23

Expand Tweet

Steve Smith scored two centuries and one half-century in three consecutive games, starting on January 17 and ending on January 23. His century against the Adelaide Strikers was the first of three world-class knocks in the span of seven days.

Smith lost his opening partner, Josh Philippe, in the first over. After a few quiet overs, the former Australian captain started counter-attacking the Strikers bowlers. He smashed the seventh six of his innings to bring up his century, shortly after which he was run out.

This sensational knock by Steve Smith was the first-ever century by a Sydney Sixers player. The three-time BBL champions won the game by 59 runs after posting 203/5 in the first innings.

#1 125* off 66 balls vs Sydney Thunder in BBL 2022/23

Expand Tweet

Steve Smith's best-ever BBL knock was hit on January 21 against the Sydney Thunder. As mentioned earlier, the 34-year-old was in the form of his life in that campaign, scoring 346 runs in just five innings at an unbelievably high average of 86.50 and a strike rate of 174.74.

His unbeaten 125 runs were decorated with five boundaries and nine sixes. It was one of the greatest BBL knocks of all time. What's more impressive is that almost all other batters struggled on that pitch. Despite Smith's 125, the Sixers only scored 187/2 in 19 overs.

Their local rivals, the Sydney Thunder, were bundled out for just 62 runs. While the opening batter's strike rate was 189.39, no other batter had a strike rate in excess of 125 in the game. The Sixers eventually lost to the Brisbane Heat in the eliminator, with Steve Smith not featuring.