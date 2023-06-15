Steve Smith's top 5 knocks in the Ashes

Australia have high hopes from former captain and star batter Steve Smith ahead of a potentially riveting Ashes 2023, beginning with the first Test at Edgbaston from Friday, June 16.

Arguably one of the greatest batters to ever play the longest format of the game, Smith's numbers and his ability to play marathon knocks make him a massive threat to England. He is also in fine form, having just scored a hundred against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

In 32 Tests against England, Steve Smith has scored a staggering 3044 runs at a ridiculous average of 59.68 and also has as many as 11 hundreds to his name. On that note, let's take a look at some of the memorable knocks that he has played in the Ashes:

#5 215, Lord's, Ashes 2015

Australia have a rather impressive record in the Ashes at Lord's and Steve Smith ensured they maintained that back during the 2015 English summer. He scored an incredible double hundred and helped the visitors post a mammoth 566/8 in their first innings.

England could score just 312 in their first innings and from there, they always seemed to just chase the game. The hosts bundled out for just 103 in the fourth innings as Australia completed an incredible win by 405 runs. Smith was adjudged the Player of the Match for scored 215 & 58 in the game.

#4 239, Perth, Ashes 2017/18

This was probably the time where Steve Smith was at the peak of his prowess as a Test batter and seemed to score runs for fun. England put up a strong total of 403 in their first innings, but the then-Australian skipper produced an absolute masterclass as his 239 put the hosts way ahead in the game.

Smith seemed to have an answer for everything that the beleagued England bowling attack tried. The massive score of 662/9 meant that Australia didn't need to bat again as England lost by an innings and 41 runs.

#3 141*, Brisbane, Ashes 2017/18

In the same Ashes series, Steve smith had truly played a captain's knock and his celebration after this hundred showed how hungry he was to help his team regain the Urn. England had scored 302 in the first innings and had Australia in deep trouble at 76/4.

However, Smith played a counter attacking knock of 141* and ensured that his knock helped turn the momentum of the game in Australia's favour. Instead of conceding a big first innings lead, Australia took the lead and that proved to be a psychological blow for the visitors. The hosts ended up winning the game comfortably by 10 wickets and that set the tone for them winning the series.

#2 211, Manchester, Ashes 2019

Steve Smith played some absolutely incredible knocks to help Australia retain the Ashes on English soil for the first time in 18 years since 2001. His double hundred in Old Trafford, Manchester helped Australia post a mammoth 497/8 in their first innings.

The strong first innings performance put England on the backfoot. Although they tried to fight back, Smith scored a brillaint 82 in the second innings and ensured that England had a massive target of 383 to chase. It was a bridge too far for them as the hosts lost by 186 runs and that helped Australia retain the Ashes.

#1 144 & 142, Edgbaston, Ashes 2019

Arguably one of the greatest one-man shows by a visiting batter on English soil, Steve Smith's twin-hundreds on his Test comeback is still talked about as two of the greatest knocks that he has played. The two were so good that they had to make the joint-top position on this list.

Australia were in deep trouble at 122/8 in the first Test at Edgbaston back in Ashes 2019. Smith was coming back to Test cricket after a gap of more than a year after he had served his ban due to the Sandpapergate scandal. The England fans didn't make life easy for him either as they made the atmosphere as hostile as it could get.

However, Smith produced a hundred for the ages as his 144 in the first innings was full of counter-attack and gutsy shots. England took a lead of 90 runs after their first innings and the Aussies were still behind in the game. However, Smith went on and scored another hundred to put Australia in the ascendancy.

The visitors ended up winning the game by 251 runs and Steve Smith had showed why he is considered as arguably the greatest Test batter in the modern era.

