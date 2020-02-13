Still get goosebumps thinking about 2011 World Cup win, reveals Sachin Tendulkar

This moment where Sachin is 'Carried On The Shoulders Of A Nation' has been shortlisted in the Laureus top five sporting moments from 2000-2020

The night of 2nd April 2011 is etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan. The God of Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar finally had his hands on the coveted World Cup trophy when India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and got the World Cup home after 28 long years.

Tendulkar had played six World Cups and it was only fair that the great man got the deserved World Cup medal in what was his last shot at the prize. Tendulkar was then carried by the players on their shoulders and victory laps were taken. This great moment in Indian cricket history where Tendulkar is 'Carried On The Shoulders Of A Nation', has been nominated as one among the five contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former player Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and urged the fans to cast their vote and let this iconic moment win the award. Tendulkar replied to Yuvraj's tweet by revealing that he still got goosebumps whenever he thought about this great moment.

"Yuvi, this moment is for Team India and every Indian around the world. The 2011 Cricket World Cup win is etched in my mind like it just happened yesterday. Still get goosebumps thinking about that night," Tendulkar wrote.

Yuvi, this moment is for #TeamIndia and every Indian around the world.

The 2011 @cricketworldcup win is etched in my mind like it just happened yesterday. Still get goosebumps thinking about that night. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2020

Kohli himself was a newcomer in the Indian team at the time of the World Cup win and Tendulkar had guided him and had been the ideal mentor to him. Kohli learned some great values from him and that is exactly what he expressed through his tweet that said, "A friend, teammate, mentor and icon. Let's all come together and vote for Sachin paaji for the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020."

Tendulkar also thanked Kohli for showing his support and said,

"It is definitely a moment to remember Virat! Glad to have a teammate & friend like you to cherish it with. Thank you for your support."

It is definitely a moment to remember Virat!

Glad to have a teammate & friend like you to cherish it with.

Thank you for your support 🙂 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2020

Advertisement

The winner of this award will be declared during the Laureus World Sporting Awards Show in Berlin on February 17.