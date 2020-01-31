×
Strange that Virat Kohli is complaining about crammed schedule, he had approved it: Diana Edulji

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 31 Jan 2020, 11:16 IST

Virat Kohli expressed concern of a very crammed schedule
Virat Kohli expressed concern of a very crammed schedule

Immediately after landing in New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli spoke about the crammed schedule of the side and how the tight planning has made it difficult for the side to keep adjusting. He also hoped that in the future, the organisers would be more in tune with the demands of the cricketers.

However, Diana Edulji, who was at the helm of India’s cricket administration until last October, has questioned the very statement of the captain. She even pointed out that he captain was part of a group which approved the very same itinerary almost two years ago. She told The Indian Express


“virat complaining now is definitely strange, I feel that he is playing so much of cricket that he forgot that he has given OK for such a schedule. We didn’t force this on the players. They knew that they would be landing in New Zealand three days before. It’s written in the minutes. Only after they (players) gave their consent was it approved.”

Edulji went on to add that the Future Tour Progamme (FTP) of the team up to 2023 was approved by Kohli along with former Indian captain MS Dhoni and head coach Ravi Shastri during a meeting with cricket officials in New Delhi on November 30, 2017.

“We had asked if the players wanted to change anything. We passed the FTP only after the players and the coach okayed it,” Edulji added.

The Indian cricket team had reached New Zealand on January 21, just two days after playing the final game of the ODI series against Australia in Bangalore. Ahead of the 1st T20I against New Zealand, Kohli spoke about how taxing the calendar has become for the players.


“It’s getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium straight (from the airport). Hopefully, this will be taken into consideration in the future.”

Published 31 Jan 2020, 11:16 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli BCCI Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
