Stuart Broad and James Anderson become second bowling pair to claim 1,000 Test wickets

England’s fast bowling duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson created history on Friday, February 17, becoming only the second pair to claim 1000 Test wickets. The massive feat was achieved on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, when Broad dismissed Neil Wagner.

Aussie legends Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne were the first bowling pair to achieve the feat. They played 104 Tests matches together and claimed a combined tally of 1001 wickets. Broad and Anderson are featuring in their 133rd Test as a bowling pair.

The landmark wicket came in the first session of play on Day 2. In the 25th over of New Zealand’s innings, Broad softened up Wagner with a barrage of short balls. He then floated up a fuller delivery and changed his pace as well, coming in from round the wicket. Wagner was caught off-guard. He was too early into his flick and chipped a simple catch. Wagner departed, having scored a quick 27 off 32 balls.

Earlier in the Test, Anderson dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for 6 and Henry Nicholls for 4. Anderson is currently on 677 scalps, playing in his 178th Test, while Broad has 567 wickets and is featuring in his 160th Test.

Conway anchors Kiwi innings as Broad, Robinson strike

Resuming their first innings at 37/3, New Zealand went to Tea on Day 2 at 138/5. After Wagner’s dismissal for 27, following a fourth-wicket stand of 51 with Devon Conway, New Zealand lost the big wicket of Daryl Mitchell for a duck. The Kiwi all-rounder was trapped leg before by Ollie Robinson as he did not offer a stroke to a delivery that nipped back in.

At Tea on Day 2 of the Test, Conway was unbeaten on 72 and Tom Blundell on 21.

Intriguingly, Ben Stokes declared England’s first innings at 325/9 on Day 1 of the Test match. Harry Brook top-scored with 89 off 81 for the visitors, while opener Ben Duckett clubbed 84 in only 68 balls.

For New Zealand, Wagner claimed 4/82, while Tim Southee and Scott Kuggeleijn chipped in with two scalps each.

