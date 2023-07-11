"Sums up the sheer thrill" - Fans stunned after stats reveal Ashes 2023’s rivalry with bat and ball

The ongoing Ashes 2023 is evenly poised after England beat Australia by three wickets at Headingley to keep themselves alive in the five-match series, courtesy of Harry Brook’s 75 and Mark Wood’s all-round brilliance.

The hosts made a fightback came after they were trailing 0-2 following the first two Tests, which Australia won by two wickets and 43 runs, respectively.

In a surprising reveal, the stats show that Ashes is tightly contested with the bat and ball. Following the conclusion of the third Test, the stats show there is hardly any difference between the two teams.

Australia scored 1850 runs for the loss of 58 wickets, while England amassed 1809 runs for 55 wickets. There is only a difference of 41 runs and three wickets after three Tests.

Fans on Twitter were stunned by the above stats. One tweeted:

"We all should appreciate the Ashes for giving the cricket fans five-day battle."

awais zafar @awaszaf211 @ESPNcricinfo we all should appriciate the ashes for giving the cricket fans 5 day battle. @ESPNcricinfo we all should appriciate the ashes for giving the cricket fans 5 day battle.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

AJMAL SAMI @ajmalsamilife of the contest between two titans @ESPNcricinfo This sums up the sheer thrillof the contest between two titans @ESPNcricinfo This sums up the sheer thrill 🔥 of the contest between two titans

Yash Jain @proteasyash



Like in the first test they couldn't take the remaining 2 Wickets.

In the Second Test Baistrow blunder. @ESPNcricinfo England really choked some crucial moments in the game.Like in the first test they couldn't take the remaining 2 Wickets.In the Second Test Baistrow blunder. @ESPNcricinfo England really choked some crucial moments in the game.Like in the first test they couldn't take the remaining 2 Wickets.In the Second Test Baistrow blunder.

Harry Blannin @Spawn_In_Games @ESPNcricinfo Bairstow either has to make way for Foakes or give up the gloves for Foakes @ESPNcricinfo Bairstow either has to make way for Foakes or give up the gloves for Foakes

Paul Fagan @Paul_Fagan_1983

But for missed opportunities England would have the series wrapped up by now already.

Australia won’t win another test. Save for bad weather it’ll end 3-2. @ESPNcricinfo The Aussies are done. Genuinely the softest bunch of Australians I’ve ever seen. Folded under the slightest bit of pressure.But for missed opportunities England would have the series wrapped up by now already.Australia won’t win another test. Save for bad weather it’ll end 3-2. @ESPNcricinfo The Aussies are done. Genuinely the softest bunch of Australians I’ve ever seen. Folded under the slightest bit of pressure.But for missed opportunities England would have the series wrapped up by now already.Australia won’t win another test. Save for bad weather it’ll end 3-2.

Mike @Mike87_United @ESPNcricinfo If England could catch….oh and field close to a fully fit bowling outfit. Two very evenly matched teams but England really should be ahead in the balance of play. @ESPNcricinfo If England could catch….oh and field close to a fully fit bowling outfit. Two very evenly matched teams but England really should be ahead in the balance of play.

Mr G @brsgary @ESPNcricinfo Extras....would be nice to see the actual breakdown. JB's batting has been a massive let down. @ESPNcricinfo Extras....would be nice to see the actual breakdown. JB's batting has been a massive let down.

What Australia and England captains said after 3rd Ashes Test

England captain Ben Stokes was over the moon as his side scripted a comeback in the third Test. The 32-year-old said that the hosts can go on to win the Ashes despite being 1-2 behind in the five-match series. Speaking to Sky Sports, Stokes said:

“We're over the moon that we won this one, it's just the start of what we know we need to do. It doesn't change. After the Lord's game, before this game, before the game in Manchester, we just have to do exactly the same thing: play cricket and hopefully get the result.”

Meanwhile, Australian captain Pat Cummins has backed his side despite the momentum shifting to England’s favor with a 10-day break for the fourth Test. He told the BBC’s Test Match Special:

"We've had a wonderful run up until now. It's a shame, and it's one of those games you can look at and everyone kind of feels like you could have done something that might have contributed to a different result, but we've all played enough cricket to brush this one off and make sure we get ready for Manchester."

Old Trafford, Manchester will host the fourth Test from July 19.

