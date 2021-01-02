Sunil Gavaskar points out to Mayank Agarwal’s changed stance as reason behind batting struggles

Sunil Gavaskar believes that Indian opener Mayank Agarwal’s changed stance is the reason behind the latter's recent struggles Down Under. Gavaskar pointed out how Mayank Agarwal’s compulsion to come to the front foot has given him problems in Australia.

Mayank Agarwal’s poor form at the top of the order has placed the opener under scrutiny ahead of the 3rd Test. Agarwal has managed scores of 17, 9, 0 and 5 in the two India vs Australia Tests till now. With Rohit Sharma set to return for the Sydney Test, calls have grown stronger for Mayank Agarwal to be replaced by the star opener.

Speaking to Australian media, Sunil Gavaskar talked about Mayank Agarwal’s changed batting stance which has led to his struggles in Australia.

"His new stance is giving him less options on the backfoot, something that he cannot do on Australian pitches," Gavaskar said.

After scoring 424 runs in the IPL this year, and impressing in Australia last time out, many expected Mayank Agarwal to perform the role of the senior opener in the side until Rohit Sharma’s return. But the opener has failed to do so, with debutant Shubman Gill performing better than Agarwal in the Boxing Day Test.

Gavaskar explained that the gap between Mayank Agarwal’s two legs is the reason behind the batsman’s poor show in Australia. The former Indian captain suggested that while the same stance gave Mayank Agarwal more hitting options in the IPL, it is now the root cause behind his struggles as an opener. He advised Mayank Agarwal to open up his stance, in order to cover up for the ball coming in, which has been his Achilles heel this tour.

"It can help him cover for that movement inside from the left-arm pacer"

Deep Dasgupta advises Mayank Agarwal to change stance as well

Mayank Agarwal has struggled in Australia this series

Sunil Gavaskar isn’t the only one who picked up on Mayank Agarwal’s altered stance. Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta, while speaking to Times of India, said that the batsman is too slow in getting down to deliveries coming in. Dasgupta said that Agarwal’s wrists get stuck behind his right hip as a result, as he advised him to change his starting position to combat the problem.

"It happened to me once too and it needs to be worked on. He can probably bring his wrists closer so that he can get to the ball quicker,"

With Rohit Sharma’s return, it remains to be seen whether Mayank Agarwal keeps his place in the playing XI at Sydney. If he does, the batsman’s focus would be on playing the inswinging deliveries better, which have proven to be his downfall in recent games.