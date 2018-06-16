Suresh Raina announced as replacement for Ambati Rayudu for England ODIs

Ambati Rayudu's failure to clear YoYo test costs him his spot.

Srihari FEATURED WRITER News 16 Jun 2018, 20:50 IST

Raina's last ODI came against South Africa in October 2015

India have announced Suresh Raina as the replacement for Ambati Rayudu in India's ODI squad that will take on England next month. Rayudu failed the YoYo test at the National Cricket Academy on Friday and that has resulted in his omission from the ODI squad that will travel to England.

The 32-year-old Rayudu was Chennai Super Kings' leading run-getter in IPL 2018 and was initially named in the Indian ODI squad for England courtesy of his personal-best IPL season that saw him score 602 runs at an average of 43 and strike rate of almost 150. But he performed well below par in the YoYo test and he failed to clear the test that was comfortably cleared by the rest of the Indian squad. A statement from BCCI confirmed that the announcement comes after Rayudu failed to clear the fitness test held at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Friday.

Raina, who previously failed to clear the YoYo Test did so comfortably and will now make a comeback to the Indian ODI side in place of his CSK teammate, along with whom, he won IPL 2018. Raina's last ODI came against South Africa in October 2015 and he wasn't in India's squad for the 2017 Champions Trophy.

The southpaw, however, has since been a regular part of the T20I side and also featured in the World T20 in 2016. He is already a part of the T20I side that will take part in two T20Is against Ireland on June 27 and 27 and the three T20Is against England that begins on July 3.

India's three-match ODI series against England begins on July 12 at Trent Bridge. The second ODI will be held at Lord's two days after that and the final ODI will take place at Leeds on July 17.

India’s squad for ODIs against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav