Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Suresh Raina announced as replacement for Ambati Rayudu for England ODIs

Ambati Rayudu's failure to clear YoYo test costs him his spot.

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News 16 Jun 2018, 20:50 IST
12.61K

Raina's last ODI came against South Africa in October 2015
Raina's last ODI came against South Africa in October 2015

India have announced Suresh Raina as the replacement for Ambati Rayudu in India's ODI squad that will take on England next month. Rayudu failed the YoYo test at the National Cricket Academy on Friday and that has resulted in his omission from the ODI squad that will travel to England.

The 32-year-old Rayudu was Chennai Super Kings' leading run-getter in IPL 2018 and was initially named in the Indian ODI squad for England courtesy of his personal-best IPL season that saw him score 602 runs at an average of 43 and strike rate of almost 150. But he performed well below par in the YoYo test and he failed to clear the test that was comfortably cleared by the rest of the Indian squad. A statement from BCCI confirmed that the announcement comes after Rayudu failed to clear the fitness test held at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Friday.

Raina, who previously failed to clear the YoYo Test did so comfortably and will now make a comeback to the Indian ODI side in place of his CSK teammate, along with whom, he won IPL 2018. Raina's last ODI came against South Africa in October 2015 and he wasn't in India's squad for the 2017 Champions Trophy.

The southpaw, however, has since been a regular part of the T20I side and also featured in the World T20 in 2016. He is already a part of the T20I side that will take part in two T20Is against Ireland on June 27 and 27 and the three T20Is against England that begins on July 3.

India's three-match ODI series against England begins on July 12 at Trent Bridge. The second ODI will be held at Lord's two days after that and the final ODI will take place at Leeds on July 17.

India’s squad for ODIs against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

India Tour of England 2018 Indian Cricket Team India National Cricket Team Suresh Raina Ambati Rayudu Leisure Reading
India announce T20I squad for series against Ireland and...
RELATED STORY
5 replacements for Ambati Rayudu for England tour
RELATED STORY
It's going to be a lot of hard work for Kohli in England,...
RELATED STORY
Yo-Yo Test: 5 Players who were not selected due to the...
RELATED STORY
Ambati Rayudu fails YoYo Test; Virat Kohli clears
RELATED STORY
4 Players who can replace Rayudu for the UK tour
RELATED STORY
Indian wrist spinners can do well in England, says Swann
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players for whom England tour is crucial
RELATED STORY
India's team for England ODI series announced
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us