Suryakumar Yadav should be kept in the ODI squad: Former selector Devang Gandhi

Former Indian selector Devang Gandhi spoke at length about Suryakumar Yadav in a recent interview. Gandhi felt that if the team management considered Yadav as a potential member of the T20 World Cup squad, they should also try him in the ODI format this year.

Suryakumar Yadav made a name for himself with his consistent performances for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He batted in the top-order and played a vital role in the team's last two IPL championship wins.

In an interview with PTI, Devang Gandhi, who was a member of the MSK Prasad-led selection committee, opined Suryakumar Yadav should bat at number five for India in T20Is. After stating that Rishabh Pant should bat at number four, Gandhi added:

"Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) has had tremendous success for Mumbai Indians in the IPL batting at that particular slot. If you are looking at him going into the World T20, give him as many games as possible in the lead up. He should also be kept in the ODI squad."

Suryakumar Yadav is yet to receive his maiden international cap. He made it to the Indian T20I squad for the first time last month when the BCCI included him for the England T20Is. Given that the right-handed batsman played well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he could soon earn a place in the ODI squad as well.

Suryakumar Yadav will likely bat at number four for Team India in England T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav has batted at number four 13 times in his IPL career

Team India is unlikely to alter its top 3 for the England series. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli will probably bat in the first three positions. Sanju Samson batted at number four in India's last T20I. However, Samson did not get a place in the squad for the England T20Is.

As per Devang Gandhi, Suryakumar Yadav should bat at number five, but he may likely replace Samson in the top 4. Yadav has played 13 innings at number four in IPL, aggregating 279 runs at a strike rate of 125.11.

The Mumbai Indians star has come out at number five thrice in the IPL, where he has scored 63 runs at an average of 31.50. It will be interesting to see where Suryakumar bats if he makes it to the playing XI.

