CPL 2021: Jamaica Tallawahs SWOT Analysis

2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finalists Jamaica Tallawahs will open their campaign in the 2021 edition of the competition against St. Lucia Kings on Friday.

The two-time champions have almost no changes in their local players from the tournament's previous edition, but their overseas contingent has a changed look this year.

The likes of Glenn Phillips, Sandeep Lamichhane and Mujeeb ur Rahman, who played key roles in Jamaica's run to the CPL semifinals, are no longer with the side. Pakistan's Haider Ali is all set to start in the XI, while Qais Ahmed will be taking up the lead spinner's role.

As we approach the start of the tournament, here's a look at the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team based on their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats:

Jamaica Tallawahs squad

Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Fidel Edwards, Carlos Brathwaite, Chadwick Walton, Haider Ali, Chris Green, Qais Ahmed, Ryan Persaud, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua James, Jason Mohammed, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Shamarh Brooks, Abijhai Mansingh.

Strengths

The Jamaica Tallawahs will yet again be heavily reliant on Andre Russell with the bat.

The Jamaica Tallawahs have a good spin bowling contingent with enough variety. In Qais Ahmed, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud and Jason Mohammed, they have two wrist-spinners, one off-break bowler and one left-arm orthodox spinner. Among the quartet, Ahmed has been improving steadily, and has troubled the best in the business across leagues.

Jamaica have some of the most power-packed finishers in their ranks. Andre Russell, Rovman Powell and Carlos Brathwaite are all known for their big-hitting prowess. If the top order provides a strong platform, the Jamaica Tallawahs could be dangerous at the death.

Weaknesses

Jamaica's batting is one of the most vulnerable on paper, as it lacks balance and depth. Haider Ali and Chadwick Walton will most likely open, followed by Brooks and Mohammed, both of whom have much to improve as far as T20s are concerned.

The alternatives include Kirk McKenzie and Kennar Lewis, but they are not very reliable either. Captain Rovman Powell himself has not been great with the bat in recent times. Moreover, almost the entire batting lineup barring Haider Ali is vulnerable against quality spin. Overall, the Jamaica Tallawahs are yet again heavily reliant on Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite to bail them out.

Opportunities

Carlos Brathwaite has been out of contention from the national side for quite a while now, so he will be itching to make a comeback with the T20 World Cup coming up. A good CPL campaign with both bat and ball might see him back in the maroons.

Haider Ali is an exciting prospect for Pakistan cricket. But he has struggled with consistency despite showing glimpses of brilliance. With Jamaica, he is most likely to open for the entire tournament, so he might not find a better opportunity to express himself.

Threats

The overreliance on Andre Russell is something the Jamaica management must be wary of. Too much on the shoulders of the big man might not be the best way to get the best out of him. Moreover, given their batting personnel, it will be interesting to see how they use Russell and Brathwaite with the bat.

The fragile middle order might cause multiple batting collapses like in last season, so they need to sort that out before it gets too late.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots probable playing XI

Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Green, Qais Ahmed, Fidel Edwards, Migael Pretorius.

Edited by Bhargav