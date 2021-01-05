Sydney Cricket Ground Test records

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21 action will shift to Sydney this week as Australia will host India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both teams have won a match each in the 4-Test series.

The Indian cricket team recorded an 8-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test. The impressive victory came after Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins had reduced the visitors to their lowest score in Test cricket history as Australia won the first Test.

The fans will likely witness the return of Rohit Sharma and David Warner in the third Test. The openers have joined their respective squads ahead of the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Indian cricket team has not lost a Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground since January 2012. The last two IND v AUS Tests on this ground have ended in a stalemate.

India has played 12 Test matches against Australia in Sydney and registered only one win. That victory came in January 1978 when EAS Prasanna, BS Chandrashekhar, and Bishan Singh Bedi powered the visitors to an innings win.

Test records at the Sydney Cricket Ground

With the Indian cricket team set to clash with Australia again in Sydney, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous Tests played on this ground.

Stadium Name: Sydney Cricket Ground

City: Sydney

Test Matches Played: 108

Matches Won by Australia: 60

Matches Won by touring team: 28

Matches Drawn: 20

Highest Individual Score: 320 - Michael Clarke (Australia) vs. India, 2012

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 8/35 - George Lohmann (England) vs. Australia, 1887

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 12/87 - Charles Turner (Australia) vs. England, 1888

Highest Team Score: 705/7 dec. - (India) vs. Australia, 2004

Lowest Team Score: 42 - (Australia) vs. England, 1888

Highest Successful Run Chase: 288/2 - (Australia) vs. South Africa, 2006

Head to Head at the Sydney Cricket Ground: Matches - 12, Won by Australia - 6, Won by India - 1, Drawn - 5