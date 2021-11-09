T20 World Cup 2021 1st Semi-Final, England vs New Zealand: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

England will lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the knockout clash between the two sides.

England finished atop the Super 12 Group 1 points table with eight points, having won four out of their five matches. The Kiwis, on the other hand, finished second in the Super 12 Group 2 table with eight points from as many games.

The former side lost their only game against South Africa while the Black Caps lost against Pakistan during the group stage matches.

England will be in deep trouble, having lost the services of Jason Roy, who sustained an injury while batting against South Africa. Meanwhile, New Zealand is heading into this game with all players available for selection. However, their top and middle-order batters will have to contribute if they look to make it to the final.

England vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Date & Time: 10th November 2021, 7:30 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is a good one to bat on, with the average first innings score hovering around 150-160 runs. The bowlers will also have a great time at this venue. One can expect a fair contest between bat and ball.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

We've got another bright and sunny day in Abu Dhabi, with the temperature ranging between 27-28 degrees Celsius.

England vs New Zealand Probable XI

England

Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi

England vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Both sides had a great run in the group stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and look evenly matched on paper. However, the Englishman are expected to make it to the summit clash of the competition.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

England vs New Zealand TV & live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

