T20 World Cup 2021: 3 captains who are also the leading T20I run-getters for their team

The Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021 will begin with Australia taking on South Africa in the first Group 1 encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 23. The second match of the day will be a replay of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, with England facing West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Some big names will be seen leading their respective sides in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. Incidentally, a number of captains of top teams will be under pressure owing to the lack of runs they have scored in the lead up to the marquee event. But they would be expected to lift their game on the big stage since most are prolific run-getters.

T20 World Cup 2021: Leader plus leading run scorer

Interestingly, three captains who are leading their respective sides at the T20 World Cup 2021 are also the leading run-scorers for their nation in T20I cricket. Let's take a look at the trio.

#1 Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in T20I cricket. Pic: Getty Images

Team India captain Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is. In 90 matches heading into the T20 World Cup 2021, he has smashed 3159 runs at a strike rate of 139.04 and a brilliant average of 52.65.

Kohli is yet to register a hundred in the shortest format for India. His highest of 94 not out came against West Indies in Hyderabad in December 2019. It was the first T20I of a three-match series and the Indian captain scored his runs off 50 balls, spanking six fours and as many sixes. Thanks to Kohli’s brilliance, India chased down a target of 208 with ease, racing to victory by six wickets in 18.4 overs.

The 32-year-old has an exceptional record in the T20 World Cup. In 16 matches, he has clobbered 777 runs at a strike rate of 133.04 with nine fifties and a best of 89 not out. Kohli averages a staggering 86.33 in the T20 World Cup and was named Player of the Series in the last two editions.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda #India #Pakistan Here are the T20I stats of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam respectively 🙌Both the captains will be facing each other in the much-awaited 🇮🇳 v 🇵🇰 battle at the T20 World Cup 2021 🤩Who will win the thrilling encounter? 🤔 #T20WorldCup Here are the T20I stats of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam respectively 🙌Both the captains will be facing each other in the much-awaited 🇮🇳 v 🇵🇰 battle at the T20 World Cup 2021 🤩Who will win the thrilling encounter? 🤔#T20WorldCup #India #Pakistan https://t.co/wjPT11SXrh

Kohli’s T20I form check: Since the start of 2020, Kohli has played 15 T20I games, scoring 526 runs at an average of 52.60 with a best of 85 against Australia, which came in a losing cause in Sydney during the third T20I late last year. So, even while he has struggled in Tests, his white-ball form seems intact. However, Kohli’s inability to break free in IPL 2021 though has raised a few concerns about his game.

#2 Aaron Finch (Australia)

Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch. Pic: Getty Images

Australian captain Aaron Finch, who has returned to competitive cricket after a knee surgery, has scored the most runs for his nation in T20Is. In 76 matches, Finch has 2473 runs to his name at an average of 37.46 and an exceptional strike rate of 150.24. The burly right-hander has two hundreds and 15 half-centuries to his name in the format.

Finch's best of 172 came off 76 balls in a tri-series encounter in Harare in July 2018. The opening batter slammed 16 fours and 10 sixes as Australia posted a mammoth 229 for 2 while batting first. Finch and D'Arcy Short were involved in a huge 223-run opening stand. The Australian captain’s whirlwind knock of 172 remains the highest individual score in T20I cricket.

Finch is at no. 3 on the list as well, having spanked 156 off 63 deliveries against England in Southampton in August 2013. Finch’s knock against the Englishmen featured 11 fours and 14 hits over the fence.

In the T20 World Cup, Finch has 216 runs in six games at an average of 36. His best of 71 came against Bangladesh in the 2014 edition.

Finch’s T20I form check: Since the start of 2020, Finch has scored 595 in 18 games at an average of 35. His best of 79 not out came in New Zealand during the Wellington T20I earlier this year. Finch scored his runs off 55 balls as Australia clinched the game by 50 runs. Following his fitness issues, Finch will be keen to be back among the runs at the T20 World Cup 2021.

#3 Eoin Morgan (England)

England captain Eoin Morgan is short of runs heading into the T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Image

Captain Eoin Morgan’s form is England’s biggest concern heading into the T20 World Cup 2021. The left-hander struggled during the white-ball series in India earlier this year and could hardly score any runs during the two halves of IPL 2021, even though he led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the final. In an ironic sense, Morgan is England’s leading run-scorer in the T20I format. In 107 games, he has notched up 2360 runs at a strike rate of 138.25 with 14 fifties.

The southpaw's highest score of 91 was registered against New Zealand in Napier in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in November 2019. Morgan slapped 91 off 41 balls with the aid of seven fours and as many sixes. The England skipper featured in a mammoth 182-run partnership with Dawid Malan (103* off 51) as England posted a massive 241 for 3. New Zealand replied with 165 as England cruised to victory by 76 runs.

Morgan has 484 runs to his name in the T20 World Cup from 23 games at an average of 25.47. His best of 71 not out came off 36 balls against West Indies in Sri Lanka during the 2012 edition. The knock was in vain as England went down by 15 runs while chasing 180.

Morgan’s T20I form check: Since the start of 2020, Morgan has scored 358 runs in 21 matches at an average of 23.86. He averaged 11 in the five-match series in India and has an average of 16.77 from 10 games in England. Not numbers that will inspire a lot of confidence in the English camp.

