3 most impressive aspects of T20 World Cup 2021

The T20 World Cup 2021 concluded on Sunday in Dubai with Australia hammering New Zealand by eight wickets in the final. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Kiwis posted what seemed like a competitive 172 for 4 on the board, Kane Williamson leading the way with a sublime 85.

Australia were too good in the chase, though, as Mitchell Marsh (77* off 50) and David Warner (53 off 38) went berserk. The victory marked Australia’s maiden triumph in the men’s T20 World Cup. For the Kiwis, it was yet another heartbreak in a final. They had earlier lost the 50-over World Cups in 2015 and 2019, the latter on the basis of a bizarre boundary count rule.

What was good about the T20 World Cup 2021

Although the final was a disappointingly one-sided affair, the T20 World Cup 2021 produced some memorable moments. We look back at three such standout aspects of the T20 World Cup.

#3 Namibia making a mark

Namibia’s unexpected progress to the Super 12 round was the story of the T20 World Cup 2021. Netherlands and Ireland were far more experienced sides at the international level. Yet, Namibia were able to overcome both teams in rather dominating fashion in Round 1. They first took down by the Dutch by six wickets and then stunned Ireland by eight wickets.

Namibia carried on their memorable run in the Super 12 round as well, getting the better of Scotland by four wickets in a tight game before going down to the big teams in Group 2. They will look back at their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with fond memories.

#T20WorldCup #EaglesPride #AlwaysHigher This has been an absolutely amazing journey for the Eagles👏👏 You have represented Namibia at your best, and the Nation is so proud of you! 🇳🇦🇳🇦🇳🇦🇳🇦🇳🇦 This has been an absolutely amazing journey for the Eagles👏👏 You have represented Namibia at your best, and the Nation is so proud of you! 🇳🇦🇳🇦🇳🇦🇳🇦🇳🇦#T20WorldCup #EaglesPride #AlwaysHigher https://t.co/fxaCwOhNL0

A number of players put their hands up for Namibia during the T20 World Cup and made a mark. David Wiese was brilliant, especially with the bat. He used his international experience and turned out to be the X-factor for the team.

While skipper Gerhard Erasmus played the defining knock that lifted Namibia into the Super 12, Ruben Trumpelmann came up with an amazing display against Scotland, claiming three wickets in the first over of the match.

#2 Bowlers making life tough for batters

The 20-over format is referred to as a batter’s game. However, this T20 World Cup saw bowlers utilize the conditions and their skills to make a significant impact. Both pacers and spinners made an impression during the tournament, making life tough for the batters.

Among slow bowlers, Wanindu Hasaranga and Adam Zampa stood out with 16 and 13 scalps respectively. The Sri Lankan spinner enhanced his reputation with a solid show on the big stage, which included a hat-trick in a losing cause against South Africa.

As for Zampa, he was the unsung hero of Australia’s triumphant campaign, outfoxing key batters to set the opponents back. Kiwi leggie Ish Sodhi picked up a wicket in the first over in all the matches of the Group stage before floundering in the final.

Looking at the performance of the pacers, New Zealand’s left-arm seamer Trent Boult stood out with 13 scalps. He was the only bowler to trouble Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 final. Josh Hazlewood did not come into the tournament with a great reputation as a T20 bowler. But he utilized his IPL 2021 experience and put up some game-changing performances, none bigger than the one in the final, when he strangled New Zealand with figures of 3 for 16.

South Africa’s pace sensation Anrich Nortje also carried his IPL form into the T20 World Cup. He extracted life out of barren surfaces and ended with nine wickets at a superb economy rate of 5.37.

#1 Endearing camaraderie between opponents

As always, there were some skirmishes out in the middle during the ICC event. The heated exchange between Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das instantly comes to mind. But barring a few stray incidents, the T20 World Cup 2021, in many ways, symbolized the virtues of the gentleman’s game.

Virat Kohli hugging Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan’s 10-wicket thrashing of India was a poignant moment in the tournament. Also after the game, MS Dhoni was seen interacting with Pakistan cricketers, keeping aside the disappointment of India’s loss.

Pakistan cricket team’s visit to the Namibia dressing room after the game between the two sides was a standout example of “spirit of cricket”. Indian players also interacted with Scotland players and shared some words of wisdom. Cricket Scotland hailed Team India and described the gesture as 'priceless'.

Kane Williamson was a picture of poise as he consoled a dejected Kohli after the India-New Zealand encounter. And last but not the least, Daryl Mitchell refusing a run after a collision with Adil Rashid during the first semi-final won many hearts.

These were precious moments that defined the T20 World Cup 2021, going beyond the battle between bat and ball.

