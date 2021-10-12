T20 World Cup 2021: 3 Indian bowlers to watch out for 

Team India will head into the T20 World Cup 2021 as one of the favorites to clinch the crown. Although India haven’t won an ICC event since 2013, they have been among the strong teams in almost every major multi-nation tournament over the last few years. It is another matter that they haven’t been able to go all the way.

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup will be the first time Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian team in the competition. It will also be his last as he will be stepping down as the Indian T20I captain following the conclusion of the World Cup. As such, Team India will want Kohli to walk away on a high.

India haven’t won the T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007, so that would be additional motivation for Kohli and his men to prove a point.

T20 World Cup 2021: Team India bowlers who can make a difference

From what has been on display during IPL 2021, conditions in the UAE are likely to help bowlers who are smart enough to exploit the advantage. Here are three Indian bowlers who could be key to the team’s fortunes during the T20 World Cup.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah during the limited-overs series in Australia. Pic: Getty Images

He has been Team India’s lead pacer across formats over the last few years. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to deliver the good yet again during the T20 World Cup. At the start of the innings, he will need to keep things tight apart from getting the early breakthroughs.

Bumrah has tasted amazing success in the IPL over the years for Mumbai Indians (MI). Last year, in the UAE, he claimed 27 wickets as MI lifted the IPL crown for the fifth time. Even though MI failed to qualify for the playoffs this season, he impressed again with 21 scalps in 14 games.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup “Two underdogs - completely not expected at the start for these two teams to make it to the final.” @DineshKarthik looks back on the epic India vs Pakistan matches of the 2007 #T20WorldCup “Two underdogs - completely not expected at the start for these two teams to make it to the final.”@DineshKarthik looks back on the epic India vs Pakistan matches of the 2007 #T20WorldCup. https://t.co/TiDnvlNWTm

The beauty of Bumrah, the T20 bowler, lies in his amazing variations. He can outsmart batters with well-disguised slower balls or rip through their defences with searing yorkers.

Bumrah has an excellent T20I record - 59 wickets in 50 games at a strike rate of 18.20 and an economy rate of 6.66. Considering what he brings to the table, India will need Bumrah to be at his very best during the T20 World Cup.

#2 Axar Patel

Axar Patel celebrates a wicket during IPL 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel’s stature in Indian cricket has risen ever since his record-breaking Test debut against England at home earlier this year. He may not have been a constant fixture in India’s T20 squad over the years, but he is expected to play a big role in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Axar offers a lot to the Indian captain when one takes into account the low and slow pitches in the UAE. He is extremely accurate and has the ability to frustrate the batters into playing false strokes. Over the last few seasons, though, he has improved his bowling tremendously and is now good enough to outfox the batters with his variations.

Axar has been excellent for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2021. He has claimed 15 wickets in 11 matches at a strike rate of 16.80 and a wonderful economy rate of 6.52.

The 27-year-old can also open the bowling if needed. India must look to exploit his versatility to the hilt during the T20 World Cup.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy during IPL 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM

His fitness may be a concern, but considering he will only need to bowl four overs in each match, India would definitely be looking to play leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy. If he can play back-to-back games for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL with a dodgy knee, he can definitely be expected to do the same for India at the T20 World Cup.

Keeping the fitness factor aside, Chakravarthy can be India’s X-factor in the bowling department during the T20 World Cup. He is at the peak of his powers at the moment, unsettling batters with his mystery. Even when not picking up wickets, Chakravarthy has ensured that he doesn’t give away too many runs, thus frustrating the batters.

The 30-year-old has been one of the prime factors behind KKR’s fightback in the second half of IPL 2021. Overall, he has claimed 16 wickets in 15 matches during the season at an economy rate of just 6.40.

If Chakravarthy can continue the great work for India at the T20 World Cup, he could make a massive difference to the side’s fortunes.

Edited by Samya Majumdar