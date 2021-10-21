T20 World Cup 2021: 3 spinners who can set the stage on fire

Pitches in the ongoing T20 World Cup are generating a lot of interest. The 22 yards are expected to assist spinners and slower bowlers. If the 2021 IPL is anything to go by, teams will have to adapt and adopt their plans as per the sluggish nature of the pitches at the T20 World Cup.

This will put a lot of focus on the spinners. Each team at the T20 World Cup boasts of spinners who can change the course of any match.

"Conditions here are always good for spinners and it should be spinners' World Cup. Doesn't matter how wickets are prepared here, it is always helpful for the spinners. Spinners will play a huge role in this World Cup," Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Here we take a look at the 3 spinners who could be star performers at the T20 World Cup:

1.) Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Rashid Khan's performances will be key to Afghanistan's chances at T20 World Cup

Afghanistan are the dark horses of this T20 World Cup and one of their main weapons would be Rashid Khan. The star leggie has been one of the best spinners in recent times in this format and he will need to be at this best in this T20 World Cup.

He has an outstanding record in T20Is. In 51 T20I matches, he has picked up 95 wickets at an average of 12.63 and with an economy rate of 6.21. He was brilliant in the IPL as well for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and he understands the conditions in the UAE very well.

"As we have seen in the IPL, spinners have brought back their team in the game. I feel that will be same in the World Cup as well. The best spinners will bring their team back in the game and win it," Rashid said in a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo.

2.) Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Shamsi is the number 1 ranked spinner ahead of T20 World Cup

South Africa may not be one of the favorites going into the T20 World Cup, but on their day the side have all the bases covered to get the job done. Their biggest strength is their bowling and in Tabraiz Shamsi, they have the number one ranked bowler in the format.

In helpful conditions, the left-arm spinner can be the X-factor for South Africa and teams will need to be at their best to counter his threat. Coming into this T20 World Cup, Shamsi has picked up 49 wickets in 42 T20Is and his wicket-taking abilities in the middle overs will give Temba Bavuma an attacking option.

3.) Varun Chakravarthy (India)

Varun Chakravarthy can be India's main spinner at T20 World Cup

After a stunning performance in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Varun Chakravarthy now finds himself in the Indian team. India have the likes of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Rahul Chahar, but in Varun Chakravarthy, they have a bowler who can turn the match around at any stage.

"Wickets in UAE and Oman will be very, very challenging when it comes to the mystery spinners. That makes Varun Chakravarthy the main guy in the India bowling attack as he can exploit the pace of the pitches," former India batter Suresh Raina said about the impact the spinner could have.

