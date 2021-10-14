T20 World Cup 2021: 3 teams with the most wins against India in tournament history

The ICC T20 World Cup tournament was launched in 2007, with South Africa playing host to the first edition of this global event. India emerged as champions of the inaugural T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in the summit clash.

To date, India and Pakistan have played five matches in T20 World Cup history, with all of them ending in favor of the Men in Blue. India also has a 100% win record against Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland at the mega event.

However, there have been some countries that have consistently troubled the Indian cricket team at the grandest stage. In this listicle today, we will look at the top three teams with the highest number of victories versus Team India in ICC T20 World Cup history.

3. New Zealand - 2 wins

New Zealand have a 100% win record against India in ICC T20 World Cup

The Blackcaps were the only ones to defeat the Indian cricket team in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.

India played their first match of the Super 8 stage against the New Zealand cricket team at the Wanderers Stadium on September 16, 2007. New Zealand scored 190 runs in the first innings and then won by 10 runs.

Almost a decade later, the Kiwis met the Men in Blue at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. It was India's opening fixture of the Super 10 stage.

New Zealand managed only 126 runs batting first, but a disciplined bowling effort from the Kiwi spinners restricted India to just 79 runs as New Zealand won that game comfortably.

India and New Zealand will meet in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on October 31 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

2. Sri Lanka - 2 wins

The Sri Lankan cricket team is another unit that has never lost a T20 World Cup fixture against India. Sri Lanka and India battled in the Super 8 stage of the 2010 T20 World Cup, where the island nation won by five wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Four years later, Sri Lanka and India faced off in the final of the 2014 T20 World Cup. The islanders pulled off another successful run-chase against India to win the title.

This year, Sri Lanka are in the qualifying round of the T20 World Cup. If they finish second in Group A, they will battle India on November 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

1. West Indies - 3 wins

Also Read

The only team to have recorded more than two wins against India is the West Indies team. The Caribbean outfit knocked India out of the 2016 T20 World Cup by beating them in the semi-finals.

Prior to that, the Men in Maroon had recorded a win against India during the Super 8 stage of the 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cups. India and West Indies are in opposite groups this year, but it is likely that both teams will cross paths in the knockout phase.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

