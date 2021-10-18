T20 World Cup 2021: 3 times teams recorded a win by 10 wickets in the tournament's history

Recording a win by 10 wickets is a sign of dominance in any form of cricket. If the opening pair of one team manages to score the total number of runs scored by the opponent, then it shows how well the team bowled or how exceptionally talented the opening batters are.

The ICC T20 World Cup is one of the biggest cricket tournaments on earth, and even the best players in the world come under pressure while representing their nation at the mega event.

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup is currently underway, but only three teams have managed to record a win by 10 wickets in the tournament's history. This statistic shows how tough it is for the nations to register a victory by 10 wickets in an ICC T20 World Cup fixture.

In this listicle, we will take a look at the three instances during which teams chased down the targets in T20 World Cup matches without losing a single wicket.

#1 Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets, T20 World Cup 2021

Oman's bowlers kept Papua New Guinea down to 129/9 in their 20 overs (Image Courtesy: ICC/Twitter)

Get here updates for both today's matches: ICC T20 World Cup score.

Oman hosted their first T20 World Cup match yesterday. The home side took on debutants Papua New Guinea and registered a win by 10 wickets.

Bowling first, Oman restricted PNG to 129/9 in 20 overs despite a half-century from their captain Assad Vala. Zeeshan Maqsood shone for the home team, with figures of 4/20 in four overs.

In reply, a 43-ball 50 from Aqib Ilyas and a 42-ball 73 from Jatinder Singh ensured that the Oman cricket team reached 131/0 in 13.4 overs. Singh destroyed the PNG bowling attack by smashing seven fours and four sixes.

#2 Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2007

Shashikant Singh @shashi_CB

vs South Africa, Colombo 2021*

#SLvsSA 10 wickets defeat for Sri Lanka in T20Is: vs Australia, Cape Town 2007vs South Africa, Colombo 2021* #SLvSA 10 wickets defeat for Sri Lanka in T20Is: vs Australia, Cape Town 2007

vs South Africa, Colombo 2021* #SLvSA

#SLvsSA

Australia were the first team to register a 10-wicket win in ICC T20 World Cup history. The Aussies squashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their Super 8 fixture during the inaugural edition of the mega event.

A four-wicket haul by Stuart Clark helped Australia bowl Sri Lanka out for 101 runs in the first innings. Not a single Sri Lankan batter could touch the 30-run mark. At one stage, Sri Lanka were down to 43/7, but a 40-run eighth-wicket stand between Chaminda Vaas and Jehan Mubarak helped the Islanders reach closer to 100.

Chasing 102, Australian openers Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden relentlessly destroyed the Sri Lankan bowlers and won the game for the Aussies in just 10.2 overs. Hayden hit seven fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 38-ball 58.

#3 South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2012

BBC Sport @BBCSport #bbccricket South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets (with 44 balls left) in World T20 Group C. Here's how it happened: bbc.co.uk/sport/0/cricke… South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets (with 44 balls left) in World T20 Group C. Here's how it happened: bbc.co.uk/sport/0/cricke… #bbccricket

South Africa and Zimbabwe crossed paths in the fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2012. As expected, it was a lopsided game with the Proteas emerging victorious.

Also Read

Zimbabwe managed only 93 runs in their 20 overs. Jacques Kallis stole the show with figures of 4/15 in four overs. Craig Ervine top-scored for Zimbabwe with a 40-ball 37.

In the second innings, Richard Levi smashed a 44-ball half-century and stitched up a 94-run opening stand with Hashim Amla to guide South Africa home. The Proteas chased the target in just 55 minutes and completed a win by 10 wickets.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Oman qualify for Super 12 in ICC T20 World Cup 2021? Yes No 5 votes so far