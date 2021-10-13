T20 World Cup 2021: 3 underdog players in the Indian squad who can make a big impact

Late last month, the BCCI had announced a 15-man squad representing Team India at the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman starting October 17. Since then, there has been a lot of chatter around India's squad selection.

Many have opined that the in-form Yuzvendra Chahal should replace Rahul Chahar. Others have also pointed out that Shardul Thakur should be included in the squad instead of Hardik Pandya, who has been struggling with his bowling. With India's squad finalization deadline fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if the selectors go with their initial instincts or make amends to the squad based on recent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Nevertheless, the current 15-man squad led by Virat Kohli is extremely capable of going the distance and bringing home the T20 World Cup after 14 long years. However, consider the extent of the competition, with all teams packed with power hitters and strike bowlers. India's players will surely have to produce some special performances if they want to lift the trophy. All eyes will be on some of the younger players to make an impact.

Indian's underdog players who can make a big impact

While Team India's mainstays will surely be expected to perform to their fullest, the team will also be hoping for some of the newer players to deliver the goods.

In this article, we take a look at three such underdog players who stand to have a big impact for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

#1 Axar Patel

Axar Patel has shown immense consistency over the years

While there's a lot of talk around some of the other players, Axar Patel has been a relatively silent performer for Team India as well as for his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

His ability to bowl with the new ball and pick up wickets at regular intervals adds a layer of confidence to the team on slow tracks. Moreover, Axar has the capability to smash any bowling attack lower in the batting order. He can don the all-important finisher's hat for Team India.

His record in T20 cricket has been splendid over the years. In just the IPL alone, Axar Patel has picked up a total of 95 wickets in 108 games, and has played quite a few cameos down the order with the bat.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy has been a fantastic mystery spinner

A relatively new bowler on the international circuit, Varun Chakravarthy's biggest strength will be his unpredictability. While he has the experience of bowling to the best batters in the IPL, many of those facing him at the other end of the wicket in the T20 World Cup will be doing so for the first time. And they are sure to be troubled by his spin.

His IPL record for the Kolkata Knight Riders has been stellar. With 34 wickets in just 29 games for the Kolkata-based franchise, Varun has been a game-changer and a match-winner on multiple occasions.

An architect by qualification, Varun Chakravarthy could well be the differentiating factor in India possibly winning the T20 World Cup this year.

#3 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan will look to bring out his destructive self in the T20 World Cup

Even though Ishan Kishan was largely out of touch for most of IPL 2021, the positive takeaway for Team India is the way he played his final two innings. Fearless and bold at the crease, Ishan Kishan's ability to thwart bowling attacks is enough to make any opposition tremble.

Also Read

Signs of his destructive ways were seen in his final innings for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, where he scored a blistering 16-ball 50 and went on to rack up a brilliant 84 off just 32 deliveries.

Ishan Kishan has also delivered on the big stage in Indian colors. The youngster scored a fiery half-century on his ODI debut - something that speaks volumes of the confidence he carries with himself. With the ability to score runs anywhere in the order, Ishan Kishan is certainly an underdog to watch out for.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee