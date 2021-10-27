T20 World Cup 2021: 5 Indian players with the most wickets vs. New Zealand in T20Is

India and New Zealand both lost to Pakistan in their respective T20 World Cup 2021 openers and will be looking to bounce back when they face each other on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The game between India and New Zealand could prove to be a virtual eliminator as only two teams from Group 2 of the Super 12 stage will qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals.

Pakistan already have one foot in the semifinals after winning their first two games, meaning the fight for second spot will likely be between India, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Indian fans, on their part, will hope the Indian bowlers can bring their 'A' game against New Zealand in Dubai. Ahead of the blockbuster encounter, let's take a look at the five Indian bowlers with the most wickets in T20Is against the Kiwis.

#5 Irfan Pathan - 5 wickets

Irfan Pathan has now retired from all formats of international cricket

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan occupies the fifth place on this list. Pathan donned the Indian jersey in four T20I matches against New Zealand, picking up five wickets.

His best figures against the Kiwis were 3/31, while his economy rate was 9.69. Pathan played his last T20I against New Zealand in 2012.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja - 5 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja will play a crucial role for India in the T20 World Cup

Another Gujarat-based all-rounder to have taken five wickets for India in T20I matches against New Zealand is Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja played his first T20I against the Blackcaps back in 2009. He has played a total of five T20Is against them, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.88.

The southpaw is part of the Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2021 and will be looking to add to his tally on Sunday.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal - 7 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal is the most successful Indian spinner against New Zealand but he's not present in the T20 World Cup team

Yuzvendra Chahal has the best figures among Indian spinners in T20I matches against New Zealand. Chahal has played 10 games against the Kiwis, scalping seven wickets for the Men in Blue.

Unfortunately for him, he was not included in India's T20 World Cup squad this year.

#2 Shardul Thakur - 8 wickets

Shardul Thakur has proven to be a consistent wicket-taking bowler in white-ball cricket. The Indian all-rounder played five T20Is against New Zealand last year, in which he took eight wickets.

Thakur's economy rate against New Zealand is close to 10, but he has compensated by taking wickets at regular intervals. His strike rate against the Kiwis is 12 and it will be interesting to see if he makes his T20 World Cup debut on Sunday.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah - 10 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian bowler to have taken at least 10 wickets in T20I matches against New Zealand, doing so in just nine innings. His best figures against the Blackcaps are 3/12.

Indian fans will hope Bumrah can deliver the goods when the two teams lock horns in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram