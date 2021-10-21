T20 World Cup 2021: 5 memorable wins for India against Pakistan in ICC encounters

Team India are gearing up to kick-off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. India have never lost to the neighboring nation in the World Cup (ODIs and T20Is) and that is a cherished record Virat Kohli would want to keep intact.

India will go into Sunday’s mega clash having won both their warm-up matches. They defeated England by seven wickets in their first practice match before thumping the Aussies by eight wickets. Pakistan, on the other hand, experienced mixed fortunes during their warm-up games. They got the better of West Indies by seven wickets but went down to South Africa by six wickets.

Speaking to the media at a pre-event conference, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam asserted that his side would have an edge over India since the team had played a lot in UAE over the past few years. However, it won’t be easy since India have a terrific record over Pakistan at ICC events. A recap of India’s five famous wins over their arch rivals.

#5 2017 Champions Trophy group stage (Birmingham)

Indian fans will not have fond memories of the 2017 Champions Trophy. The very mention of the ICC event and memories of Jasprit Bumrah’s costly no-ball and India’s top-order collapse in the final might start flowing back.

Keeping the final aside though, India played some terrific cricket in the ICC event. In the group clash against Pakistan, they hammered their Asian rivals by a mammoth 124 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. India were asked to bat after losing the toss and everyone from the top four crossed the half-century mark. Rohit Sharma top-scored with a well-made 91, Shikhar Dhawan scored 68, skipper Kohli remained unbeaten on 81 while Yuvraj Singh hammered 53 off 32 balls. Hardik Pandya’s 6-ball 20* was the icing on the cake.

In a rain-affected game, India posted an impressive 319 for 3 in 48 overs. Pakistan's target was revised to 289 in 41 overs. It hardly mattered as India rolled them over for 164 in 33.4 overs. While Umesh Yadav claimed 3 for 30, Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two scalps each. Azhar Ali (50) was the only Pakistan batter to put up some resistance.

#4 1992 ODI World Cup group stage (Sydney)

India and Pakistan met for the first time in a World Cup match in 1992 in Sydney. The game is famous for Javed Miandad’s imitation of Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More’s style of appealing. However, India also played some good cricket to get the better of the eventual champions.

India won the toss and batted first in the game. Krishnamachari Srikkanth struggled, making 5 off 39. However, Sachin Tendulkar (54*), Ajay Jadeja (46), Kapil Dev (35) and skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (32) combined to guide India to 216 for 7 (49 overs), which was a competitive total in those days. While Mushtaq Ahmed was Pakistan’s best bowler with figures of 3 for 59, Aaqib Javed claimed 2 for 28.

Despite Aamer Sohail’s 62, Pakistan crumbled to 173 in response as India won the contest by 43 runs and commenced their winning streak against their arch-rivals in the World Cup. Miandad faced 110 balls for his 40 to typify Pakistan’s struggles. For India, Kapil, Manoj Prabhakar and Javagal Srinath all claimed two wickets apiece.

