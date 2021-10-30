T20 World Cup 2021, AUS vs ENG: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to a blockbuster T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and England this evening. Ahead of the Ashes, the two arch-rivals will face off in a T20I game at the grandest stage.

Australia and England have not played against each other in the T20 World Cup since the 2010 edition of the mega event. In that tournament, Australia and England qualified for the final, where England prevailed by seven wickets.

The Aussies will try to avenge that loss this evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The pitch at this venue has been relatively good for batting.

Before the big game gets underway, let's take a look at some important numbers. These are the numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: AUS vs ENG

Can Australia continue their winning streak in ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20I matches played: 67

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Highest individual score: 84 - Kusal Perera (SL) vs. Pakistan, 2013

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 146

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - Afghanistan vs Pakistan match stats 2021

Asif Ali helped Pakistan record a memorable win against Afghanistan

In the last match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by five wickets. Afghanistan scored 147/6 in the first innings, and in reply, Pakistan reached 148/5 in 19 overs.

Babar Azam was the only batter to score a fifty in the match. A total of 11 sixes were hit in two innings. 13 wickets fell in the game, with seven of them going into the spin bowlers' accounts.

