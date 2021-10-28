T20 World Cup 2021, AUS vs SL: 4 landmarks to keep an eye out for

Australia will take on Sri Lanka tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in match 22 of the T20 World Cup, 2021. Both sides have won their opening games and will be looking to continue their winning streak in tonight's clash.

Aaron Finch and his men triumphed over South Africa with a five-wicket win, but many chinks in the Australian armor were exposed by the Proteas. Though the middle-order, which includes Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, has been doing well, openers David Warner and Finch are yet to discover their mojo.

The Lankans, on the other hand, chased down a tough 172-run target in their first clash against Bangladesh and could upset the Aussies tonight. While both teams are expected to bring their A-game to the table, let's take a look at four major milestones that could be crossed in this match.

#1 Kusal Perera needs 39 runs to become the second Sri Lankan batter to complete 1500 T20I runs

Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Perera.

Kusal Perera has been a phenomenon for Sri Lankan cricket over the years. Though he failed to produce a big innings in their opening game, his T20 international stats prove he is the opener Lanka need at the moment.

The southpaw has scored 1461 in 55 innings at an average of over 27. Tonight, if Kusal gets just 39 more runs, he will become the second Sri Lankan batter ever to reach the 1500-run mark in T20Is. Additionally, if he clears the fence just once, he would have gathered 50 sixes in T20Is.

The possibilities don't stop here for Perera! If the left-hander hits two maximums, he will reach 100 sixes in T20s. Perera will look to cross all three landmarks against Australia.

#2 Lahiru Kumara needs 4 scalps to join the 100-wicket club in international cricket

Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara celebrates a wicket.

Lahiru Kumara has been the explosive bowler Sri Lanka needed to get them through the middle overs. Though the 24-year-old has only made 10 appearances in T20 internationals, he has already picked up 14 wickets with the best figures of 3/7.

Lahiru Kumara now needs just four more wickets to collect 100 wickets in international cricket, across all three formats.

#3 Aaron Finch is 27 runs short of becoming the fifth batter to complete 2500 T20I runs

Australia skipper Aaron Finch.

Along with being a successful skipper, Aaron Finch has been a destructive opener for Australia and is virtually unstoppable when he gets going.

In the 77 T20 internationals he has played, the right-hander has scored 2,473 runs at an average of almost 37. Australia will want Finch to fire and get them off to a great start tonight. If he does so and manages to get at least 39 runs, the skipper will have 2500 T20I runs to his name and will become the fifth player overall to achieve this feat.

Finch also needs to clear the fence just once to become the second Australian after Shane Watson to complete 400 sixes.

#4 Matthew Wade is 42 shy of completing 3000 T20 runs

Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

Matthew Wade has been a great asset not only with the gloves but with the bat too for the Aussies.

Having played 49 T20 internationals and in several competitive leagues across the world, Wade has tons of experience when it comes to the shortest format of the game. The southpaw currently needs just 42 runs more to join the 3,000-run club in T20s.

Wade will be eager to prove himself with the bat if given a chance against Sri Lanka after he saw them through in their previous match.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

