T20 World Cup 2021, AUS vs SL: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

Former T20 World Cup winners Sri Lanka will battle Australia tomorrow at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka are undefeated in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far, having defeated Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia and Bangladesh in their first four matches.

While Australia look a stronger side on paper, they should not take Sri Lanka lightly because they have momentum on their side. The conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium have been challenging for batters. The Sri Lankan spinners can make it very tough for the Aussies to score runs in their upcoming game.

Before the two nations cross swords at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20I matches hosted by the venue:

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: AUS vs SL

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20I matches played: 65

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Highest individual score: 84 - Kusal Perera (SL) vs. Pakistan, 2013

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 144

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - South Africa vs West Indies match stats 2021

In the previous T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, South Africa beat West Indies by eight wickets. Despite Evin Lewis' explosive fifty, the Caribbean team managed only 143/8 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 144, South Africa won the game in 18.2 overs courtesy of an unbeaten 83-run third-wicket partnership between Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen. A total of 10 wickets fell in the contest, with three of them going into the accounts of spin bowlers. 13 sixes were smashed across the two innings.

