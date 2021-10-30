T20 World Cup 2021: Australia vs England live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Australia vs England has been one of the best rivalries in cricket history. The two arch-rivals are scheduled to battle in a Test series later this year, but ahead of the Ashes, fans will witness the Australia vs England battle tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both teams are undefeated so far at the mega event. While England have recorded wins against Bangladesh and West Indies, Australia have defeated South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The winner of the Australia vs England match will likely determine which team will finish number one in the Group 1 standings.

Australia vs England: Telecast Channel List in India

Jonny Bairstow will aim to score big in tonight's Australia vs England match

Fans across the planet are excited to see the big game between Australia and England. Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the Australia vs England T20 World Cup 2021 match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Australia vs England: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Game-changers like Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Adil Rashid will be in action during tonight's Australia vs England game. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this match in various parts of the globe:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. David Warner and Jason Roy to hit 25+ runs each? Yes No 0 votes so far