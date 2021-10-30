T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs England: Who will pick up the most wickets in today's match?

Australia and England's bowling outfits have been the most impressive in Group A of the T20 World Cup. They have been vital in restricting their opponents to moderate scores, as a result of which both sides with four points each in the table.

The winner of Saturday's (October 30) game will see one of the teams have a foot in the semi-final. With that in mind, the bowlers will be key in aiding their side's journey forward. Ahead of the marquee matchup, we take a shot at predicting the highest wicket-takers in the match.

#3 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has bagged four wickets in two games to fast-become a threat to the opposition. His subtle variations with his bang-on lengths have made him one of the top bowlers in the tournament so far.

Ali's figures of 2/17 and 2/18 against the Windies and Bangladesh make him a key contender in picking up the most wickets in England's T20 World Cup clash against Australia.

#2 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc may have been a tad expensive with figures of 2/32 for Australia's T20 World Cup opener against South Africa. However, the left-arm pacer has been Australia's most reliable fast-bowler in marquee tournaments.

Starc continued the impressive run against Sri Lanka with figures of 2/27 dismissing Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga. He will look to make quick work of the English batting order when they face off in Dubai on Saturday.

#1 Pat Cummins

Cummins was expensive in his spell against Sri Lanka with figures of 2/34. However, the fact that he's been among the wickets will help boost his confidence after he picked up just one wicket in his outing against South Africa.

Cummins will be key in dismantling the English middle-order when he marks his run-up in his third game of the T20 World Cup.

