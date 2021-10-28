T20 World Cup 2021: Australia vs Sri Lanka live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match is all set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Both teams kicked off their respective Super 12 campaigns with a victory. While the Aussies beat South Africa, Sri Lanka registered a win against Bangladesh.

The Islanders' winning streak will be on the line in the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match. Dasun Shanaka's men have won four back-to-back games in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 so far and will look forward to extending their winning streak.

Meanwhile, Australia will try to take a step closer to reaching the semifinals of the mega event.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Telecast Channel List in India

The Australia vs Sri Lanka battle will have a huge impact on the Group 1 standings in Super 12. Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Big names like David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Perera and Dushmantha Chameera will be in action during the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for various other countries in the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

It will be interesting to see which nation earns the crucial two points from the Australia vs Sri Lanka match tonight.

