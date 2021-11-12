T20 World Cup 2021: "Bete ab zamin par aajao" - Fans roast Pakistan after Australia defeats them in the second semi-final 

On the back of Matthew Wade (41* off 17 balls) and Marcus Stoinis'(40* off 31 balls) stellar knocks, Australia managed to defeat Pakistan in the second semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Thursday. They will now face their neighbors, New Zealand, in the pinnacle clash on November 14.
Earlier in the day, Aaron Finch won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Rizwan (67) and Fakhar Zaman( 55) starred for Pakistan as they composed a decent total of 176/4.
Shaheen Afridi gave Pakistan a great start by dismissing Aaron Finch for a golden duck with an impressive in-swinger. David Warner (49) then tried to build the innings in the company of Mitchell Marsh (28).
Warner looked to be in sublime touch throughout his stay at the crease, and it looked like he would take his side home in the chase but got out at 49. After Warner's dismissal, Australia's chances looked bleak. At this juncture, Stoinis and Wade played blazing knocks to finish the chase off in the 19th over to take their side to the final.
Many former cricketers were amazed by the sensational effort of both teams and took to Twitter to express their views after Australia emerged victorious. Some Indian fans also trolled their neighbors through funny tweets.
Fans roast Pakistan after Australia defeats them in the second semi-final
I was confident that I could drag the right balls for six: Matthew Wade
During the post-match presentation after he won the player-of-the-match award, Matthew Wade reflected on his knock and explained his mindset during it. The southpaw revealed that he was confident of clearing the ropes when the situation demanded so in the death overs. Wade said:
"I pre-empted those, absolutely. I worked out with Stoinis. I could have used it a little earlier but good to get a couple in the end. There was one short side. I was confident that I could drag the right balls for six."
He added:
"There wasn't a lot of chat before I went in as we lost quick wickets. But when I got out there, me and Marcus had batted together in the first game and got some momentum today as well. I was a bit unsure but Marcus showed me the way out. I got a boundary away early on and then stalled for 5-6 balls. But Marcus got the boundary away and got us to a total where I was confident in the last two overs."
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Australia will now face their neighbors, New Zealand, in the pinnacle clash on November 14 (Sunday).