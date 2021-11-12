×
T20 World Cup 2021: "Bete ab zamin par aajao" - Fans roast Pakistan after Australia defeats them in the second semi-final 

Fans roast Pakistan after Australia defeats them in the second semi-final
Fans roast Pakistan after Australia defeats them in the second semi-final
Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Nov 12, 2021 12:43 AM IST
News

On the back of Matthew Wade (41* off 17 balls) and Marcus Stoinis'(40* off 31 balls) stellar knocks, Australia managed to defeat Pakistan in the second semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Thursday. They will now face their neighbors, New Zealand, in the pinnacle clash on November 14.

Earlier in the day, Aaron Finch won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Rizwan (67) and Fakhar Zaman( 55) starred for Pakistan as they composed a decent total of 176/4.

Shaheen Afridi gave Pakistan a great start by dismissing Aaron Finch for a golden duck with an impressive in-swinger. David Warner (49) then tried to build the innings in the company of Mitchell Marsh (28).

Warner looked to be in sublime touch throughout his stay at the crease, and it looked like he would take his side home in the chase but got out at 49. After Warner's dismissal, Australia's chances looked bleak. At this juncture, Stoinis and Wade played blazing knocks to finish the chase off in the 19th over to take their side to the final.

Many former cricketers were amazed by the sensational effort of both teams and took to Twitter to express their views after Australia emerged victorious. Some Indian fans also trolled their neighbors through funny tweets.

Fans roast Pakistan after Australia defeats them in the second semi-final

#maukamauka bete aab zamin par aajao Bye Bye Pakisthan 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ff7hYJ3Pkh
Mauka Mauka......Hasan Ali ne de diya Dhokha Dhokha..😂🥳#maukamauka #PAKVSAUS https://t.co/gaKwWQ1tQa
#maukamauka#SemiFinals #PAKVSAUS #T20WorldCup21 https://t.co/QFPDg3Kpef
#ByeByePakistan #PAKVSAUS #Pakistan #maukamauka https://t.co/e0414M1BsA
#maukamauka#fixed #PakistanvsAustralia #Australia #AUSvPAK #PAKVSAUS #T20WorldCup21 #wade Meanwhile, Hassan Ali and Shaheen Afridi 🤣🤣 https://t.co/zvZqshT2eL
Meanwhile Hasan Ali!यार मैंने कुछ नहीं किया😂😂😂#maukamauka #Australia #PAKVSAUS https://t.co/UZWTzPytQy
@shoaib100mph Shoaib akhtar today #maukamauka https://t.co/MLL8VoBhcC
What a game of cricket! 🤯#Pakistan played some good cricket but #Australia came back hard in the last 5 overs of the match and finished the game strong. 💪🏻 @MStoinis got them back into contention & @MatthewWade13 capitalized on the chance to take Australia through.#PAKvAUS https://t.co/hMfIOfmD3r
Those who thought Pakistan will win the cup 😂Listen Son, you have to learn, How to give respect to your father ? then you will progress👍🏻At the end 🤗Inshaallah Boys Played well 🤣#maukamauka #PAKVSAUS #PAKVSAUS #ShaheenShahAfridi #T20WorldCup21 #fixing https://t.co/ViuL286x8Z
Mathew Wade has done a Michael Hussey for Aussies this time.Hussey in 2010. Wade in 2021Pakistan has faced another defeat against Australia in ICC Knockouts.And the record continues...5-0#PAKVSAUS #T20WorldCup https://t.co/GDtVDNoQ5m
Tough day for our team but they've made us all very proud with their outstanding effort and a memorable run in this mega event. Heads up guys until next time insha'Allah 💪🏻#PakistanZindabad #PAKvAUS https://t.co/wM8XGIpyId
Congratulations Australia for reaching the finals. hard luck team pakistan, you guys played really good cricket in #T20WorldCup
A stunning flurry of blows inflicted in the ‘death’ overs by Wade & @MStoinis and this defeat will hurt @TheRealPCB and @babarazam258 but they fought bravely to the end. The margin between winning and losing a T20I is so small. #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup21
What an eye catching match it has been, congratulations to team Australia for making it to the finals! Well played Team Pakistan #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup 🙌
The toppers from both groups couldn't make it to the final. T20 is a funny game and that's what makes it so interesting 💥Well played Australia!So now we're gonna have a new T20 Champion with #AUSvNZ in final#PAKvsAUS https://t.co/iOeLQZVGBt
Congratulations Team @CricketAus what a thrilling game of cricket. @TheRealPCB not the day for our team. #PAKVSAUS
There will definitely be a new @T20WorldCup champion this year. Two amazing semi finals. Pakistan lose their only game in the tournament at the wrong time.. the cup is going down under for sure.
Well tried #pak cricket! You were really good until today but Australia were better. Well done Aussie👏
Wow just wow! #PAKVSAUS #T20Worldcup
Now, you know where England and Pakistan lost 😝 twitter.com/cricketaakash/…
What a game !! Congrats to the Aussie boys on finding a way to win - well done to @davidwarner31 & Zamps. @MatthewWade13 who was absolutely bloody awesome, well done mate & the Hulk Stoinis was outstanding too. What a final between Aust & NZ at the #ICCT20WorldCup2021
Aussie Aussie Aussie oye oye oye What a win … class top class batting #wade .. @T20WorldCup #PAKVSAUS
No Yorkers at the death cost both England and Pakistan… congrats @CricketAus ✅ to the finals we go #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCupsquad
Australia time and again proves why there are the best when it comes to big tournaments. Phenomenal Victory, Well Done Wade and Stoinis #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup
Mathew Wade has done a Michael Hussey #AusvsPak
Yesterday New Zealand needed 60 in the last 5 overs to win. They won with one over to spare.Tonight Australia needed 62 in the last 5 overs to win. They won with one over to spare!#AUSvPAK #T20WorldCup21 #T20WorldCup
Matthew Wade, Take a bow! Three audacious sixes to take Australia into the final. Australia were 96/5 when he walked in to bat in the 13th over. 41* off 17 balls from there is a terrific effort in such a big game.#AUSvPAK | #T20WorldCup
Pakistan team was amazing throughout the World Cup though.But wade was incredible under pressure and not to forget @davidwarner31 🐐 twitter.com/shreevats1/sta…
Farewell Pakistan. They played brilliant cricket throughout. Babar, Rizwan, Afridi, Asif etc. But all till they encountered a cold, professional Aus. Reminded of Holland in 1974 or Brazil in 1982. Thrilled us but did not win the prize. #PAKVSAUS #T20WorldCup
When u know even after 3 sixes, Hassan Ali will be the villain of the match.#PKMKB #PAKVSAUS #maukamauka https://t.co/R8WvW9vbUe
This Shot Helps Pakistan Team To Reach The Air Port 🤣🤣#maukamauka https://t.co/uiBL7xYdDI
@ICC Aur aagaya sawad 😂😆🔥 Pakistanio Karachi ki ticket book karwa doo discount mei hai bolo limited offer hai😝😂👏 hasan bhai ko free mei ticket kyuki uno ne baut accha catch drop kiya😝😝 #maukamauka #PAKVSAUS #Australia #byebyepakistan #wade #hasanali #SemiFinals #WorldCupT20
#maukamaukaPcb to @hasan_ali https://t.co/Xpey1AAbxn

I was confident that I could drag the right balls for six: Matthew Wade

During the post-match presentation after he won the player-of-the-match award, Matthew Wade reflected on his knock and explained his mindset during it. The southpaw revealed that he was confident of clearing the ropes when the situation demanded so in the death overs. Wade said:

"I pre-empted those, absolutely. I worked out with Stoinis. I could have used it a little earlier but good to get a couple in the end. There was one short side. I was confident that I could drag the right balls for six."

He added:

"There wasn't a lot of chat before I went in as we lost quick wickets. But when I got out there, me and Marcus had batted together in the first game and got some momentum today as well. I was a bit unsure but Marcus showed me the way out. I got a boundary away early on and then stalled for 5-6 balls. But Marcus got the boundary away and got us to a total where I was confident in the last two overs."

ALSO READ

Australia will now face their neighbors, New Zealand, in the pinnacle clash on November 14 (Sunday).

Edited by S Chowdhury
