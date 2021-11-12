T20 World Cup 2021: "Bete ab zamin par aajao" - Fans roast Pakistan after Australia defeats them in the second semi-final 

On the back of Matthew Wade (41* off 17 balls) and Marcus Stoinis'(40* off 31 balls) stellar knocks, Australia managed to defeat Pakistan in the second semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Thursday. They will now face their neighbors, New Zealand, in the pinnacle clash on November 14.

Earlier in the day, Aaron Finch won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Rizwan (67) and Fakhar Zaman( 55) starred for Pakistan as they composed a decent total of 176/4.

Shaheen Afridi gave Pakistan a great start by dismissing Aaron Finch for a golden duck with an impressive in-swinger. David Warner (49) then tried to build the innings in the company of Mitchell Marsh (28).

Warner looked to be in sublime touch throughout his stay at the crease, and it looked like he would take his side home in the chase but got out at 49. After Warner's dismissal, Australia's chances looked bleak. At this juncture, Stoinis and Wade played blazing knocks to finish the chase off in the 19th over to take their side to the final.

Many former cricketers were amazed by the sensational effort of both teams and took to Twitter to express their views after Australia emerged victorious. Some Indian fans also trolled their neighbors through funny tweets.

Fans roast Pakistan after Australia defeats them in the second semi-final

Neha🌸 @itzNeh1

Hasan Ali ne de diya Dhokha Dhokha..

😂🥳

#maukamauka

#PAKVSAUS Mauka Mauka......Hasan Ali ne de diya Dhokha Dhokha..😂🥳 Mauka Mauka......Hasan Ali ne de diya Dhokha Dhokha..😂🥳#maukamauka #PAKVSAUS https://t.co/gaKwWQ1tQa

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



played some good cricket but



got them back into contention &



#PAKvAUS What a game of cricket! 🤯 #Pakistan played some good cricket but #Australia came back hard in the last 5 overs of the match and finished the game strong. 💪🏻 @MStoinis got them back into contention & @MatthewWade13 capitalized on the chance to take Australia through. What a game of cricket! 🤯#Pakistan played some good cricket but #Australia came back hard in the last 5 overs of the match and finished the game strong. 💪🏻 @MStoinis got them back into contention & @MatthewWade13 capitalized on the chance to take Australia through.#PAKvAUS https://t.co/hMfIOfmD3r

Shenawaz Hussain @shenawaz_10

Listen Son, you have to learn, How to give respect to your father ? then you will progress👍🏻

At the end 🤗

Inshaallah Boys Played well 🤣

#maukamauka #PAKVSAUS #PAKVSAUS #ShaheenShahAfridi #T20WorldCup21 #fixing Those who thought Pakistan will win the cup 😂Listen Son, you have to learn, How to give respect to your father ? then you will progress👍🏻At the end 🤗Inshaallah Boys Played well 🤣 Those who thought Pakistan will win the cup 😂Listen Son, you have to learn, How to give respect to your father ? then you will progress👍🏻At the end 🤗Inshaallah Boys Played well 🤣#maukamauka #PAKVSAUS #PAKVSAUS #ShaheenShahAfridi #T20WorldCup21 #fixing https://t.co/ViuL286x8Z

Vishveshver Singh Sai @Vishveshver45

Hussey in 2010. Wade in 2021



Pakistan has faced another defeat against Australia in ICC Knockouts.

And the record continues...

5-0

#PAKVSAUS

#T20WorldCup Mathew Wade has done a Michael Hussey for Aussies this time.Hussey in 2010. Wade in 2021Pakistan has faced another defeat against Australia in ICC Knockouts.And the record continues...5-0 Mathew Wade has done a Michael Hussey for Aussies this time.Hussey in 2010. Wade in 2021Pakistan has faced another defeat against Australia in ICC Knockouts.And the record continues...5-0#PAKVSAUS #T20WorldCup https://t.co/GDtVDNoQ5m

Wahab Riaz @WahabViki

#PakistanZindabad #PAKvAUS Tough day for our team but they've made us all very proud with their outstanding effort and a memorable run in this mega event. Heads up guys until next time insha'Allah 💪🏻 Tough day for our team but they've made us all very proud with their outstanding effort and a memorable run in this mega event. Heads up guys until next time insha'Allah 💪🏻#PakistanZindabad #PAKvAUS https://t.co/wM8XGIpyId

Azhar Mahmood @AzharMahmood11 Congratulations Australia for reaching the finals. hard luck team pakistan, you guys played really good cricket in #T20WorldCup Congratulations Australia for reaching the finals. hard luck team pakistan, you guys played really good cricket in #T20WorldCup

Alan Wilkins @alanwilkins22 #T20WorldCup21 A stunning flurry of blows inflicted in the ‘death’ overs by Wade & @MStoinis and this defeat will hurt @TheRealPCB and @babarazam258 but they fought bravely to the end. The margin between winning and losing a T20I is so small. #PAKvAUS A stunning flurry of blows inflicted in the ‘death’ overs by Wade & @MStoinis and this defeat will hurt @TheRealPCB and @babarazam258 but they fought bravely to the end. The margin between winning and losing a T20I is so small. #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup21

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina #T20WorldCup 🙌 What an eye catching match it has been, congratulations to team Australia for making it to the finals! Well played Team Pakistan #PAKvAUS What an eye catching match it has been, congratulations to team Australia for making it to the finals! Well played Team Pakistan #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup 🙌

DK @DineshKarthik

T20 is a funny game and that's what makes it so interesting 💥



Well played Australia!

So now we're gonna have a new T20 Champion with



#PAKvsAUS The toppers from both groups couldn't make it to the final.T20 is a funny game and that's what makes it so interesting 💥Well played Australia!So now we're gonna have a new T20 Champion with #AUSvNZ in final The toppers from both groups couldn't make it to the final. T20 is a funny game and that's what makes it so interesting 💥Well played Australia!So now we're gonna have a new T20 Champion with #AUSvNZ in final#PAKvsAUS https://t.co/iOeLQZVGBt

Daren Sammy @darensammy88 There will definitely be a new @T20WorldCup champion this year. Two amazing semi finals. Pakistan lose their only game in the tournament at the wrong time.. the cup is going down under for sure. There will definitely be a new @T20WorldCup champion this year. Two amazing semi finals. Pakistan lose their only game in the tournament at the wrong time.. the cup is going down under for sure.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Well tried #pak cricket! You were really good until today but Australia were better. Well done Aussie👏 Well tried #pak cricket! You were really good until today but Australia were better. Well done Aussie👏

Shane Warne @ShaneWarne What a game !! Congrats to the Aussie boys on finding a way to win - well done to @davidwarner31 & Zamps. @MatthewWade13 who was absolutely bloody awesome, well done mate & the Hulk Stoinis was outstanding too. What a final between Aust & NZ at the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 What a game !! Congrats to the Aussie boys on finding a way to win - well done to @davidwarner31 & Zamps. @MatthewWade13 who was absolutely bloody awesome, well done mate & the Hulk Stoinis was outstanding too. What a final between Aust & NZ at the #ICCT20WorldCup2021

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath #T20WorldCup Australia time and again proves why there are the best when it comes to big tournaments. Phenomenal Victory, Well Done Wade and Stoinis #PAKvAUS Australia time and again proves why there are the best when it comes to big tournaments. Phenomenal Victory, Well Done Wade and Stoinis #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup

Rajneesh Gupta @rgcricket



Tonight Australia needed 62 in the last 5 overs to win. They won with one over to spare!



#AUSvPAK Yesterday New Zealand needed 60 in the last 5 overs to win. They won with one over to spare.Tonight Australia needed 62 in the last 5 overs to win. They won with one over to spare! #T20WorldCup 21 #T20WorldCup Yesterday New Zealand needed 60 in the last 5 overs to win. They won with one over to spare.Tonight Australia needed 62 in the last 5 overs to win. They won with one over to spare!#AUSvPAK #T20WorldCup21 #T20WorldCup

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#AUSvPAK | #T20WorldCup Matthew Wade, Take a bow! Three audacious sixes to take Australia into the final. Australia were 96/5 when he walked in to bat in the 13th over. 41* off 17 balls from there is a terrific effort in such a big game. Matthew Wade, Take a bow! Three audacious sixes to take Australia into the final. Australia were 96/5 when he walked in to bat in the 13th over. 41* off 17 balls from there is a terrific effort in such a big game.#AUSvPAK | #T20WorldCup

Shreevats goswami @shreevats1 twitter.com/shreevats1/sta… Shreevats goswami @shreevats1 Not the best post match interview by Pakistan captain .Literally putting it out there in public that one catch cost them the game,even though it might have but the job of the captain is to back his players and not blame him upfront .great captains wouldn’t even bring it up . Not the best post match interview by Pakistan captain .Literally putting it out there in public that one catch cost them the game,even though it might have but the job of the captain is to back his players and not blame him upfront .great captains wouldn’t even bring it up . Pakistan team was amazing throughout the World Cup though.But wade was incredible under pressure and not to forget @davidwarner31 Pakistan team was amazing throughout the World Cup though.But wade was incredible under pressure and not to forget @davidwarner31 🐐 twitter.com/shreevats1/sta…

Unnikrishnan @unni1974 #T20WorldCup Farewell Pakistan. They played brilliant cricket throughout. Babar, Rizwan, Afridi, Asif etc. But all till they encountered a cold, professional Aus. Reminded of Holland in 1974 or Brazil in 1982. Thrilled us but did not win the prize. #PAKVSAUS Farewell Pakistan. They played brilliant cricket throughout. Babar, Rizwan, Afridi, Asif etc. But all till they encountered a cold, professional Aus. Reminded of Holland in 1974 or Brazil in 1982. Thrilled us but did not win the prize. #PAKVSAUS #T20WorldCup

I was confident that I could drag the right balls for six: Matthew Wade

During the post-match presentation after he won the player-of-the-match award, Matthew Wade reflected on his knock and explained his mindset during it. The southpaw revealed that he was confident of clearing the ropes when the situation demanded so in the death overs. Wade said:

"I pre-empted those, absolutely. I worked out with Stoinis. I could have used it a little earlier but good to get a couple in the end. There was one short side. I was confident that I could drag the right balls for six."

He added:

"There wasn't a lot of chat before I went in as we lost quick wickets. But when I got out there, me and Marcus had batted together in the first game and got some momentum today as well. I was a bit unsure but Marcus showed me the way out. I got a boundary away early on and then stalled for 5-6 balls. But Marcus got the boundary away and got us to a total where I was confident in the last two overs."

Australia will now face their neighbors, New Zealand, in the pinnacle clash on November 14 (Sunday).

